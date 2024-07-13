This city Located in the heart of texas had already attracted attention for being one of the fastest growing in the country. Now a study revealed that it is the most affordable in the United States thanks to its relatively low cost of living and high median income. This is McKinney, just 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Dallas.

According to the criteria of

The financial advisory service The Motley Fool conducted an exhaustive survey in which it compared the average family income with the cost of living data in hundreds of cities in the United States.

The research revealed that McKinney, with a population of 207,507, has a Estimated cost of living of US$70,778 which represents three points lower than the national average, and an average family income of US$113,286, 52% higher than the national average. This helped the city to position itself at the top of the list.

“McKinney is an attractive place for middle-aged Americans”said Jack Caporal, director of research at The Motley Fool in the report.

According to the director, there are several factors that contribute to McKinney having these favorable indicators. Compared to other cities in the United States, A larger percentage of the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, which generally translates into higher-paying jobs.

“The two most common jobs for McKinney residents are those of administration and commercial and financial operationswith median earnings of around US$200,000 for these positions,” Caporal added.

McKinney is just a few miles from Dallas Photo:City of Dallas Share

In addition, the study found that the income-expense relationship The estimated height of this city is 1.60, which is the highest in the country.

McKinney residents benefit from lower housing costs. relatively low compared to other areas of the US. A property costs on average US$400,400, an estimated US$20,000 less than the national average.

“McKinney has experienced significant population growth over the past decade, although growth has slowed in recent years. The population grew by approximately 45 percent between 2012 and 2022, but only 8 percent between 2018 and 2022,” Caporal told Semana de Noticias.

What are the most affordable cities in the United States?

Next, the complete list of the most affordable cities in the country, which includes other Texas cities.