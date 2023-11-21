The Texas Chainsaw Massacre it is certainly one of the surprises among the horror video games published in 2023: the developers, however, let it be known that the support does not end here, in fact, it has just begun.

Asymmetrical horror expands with the new update which will include, among the necessary patches to fix matchmaking problems and more, also a new game map.

Nancy’s Housethis is the name of the new map, was presented through the publication of a trailer which you can view at the beginning of the article: however, the map will not be the only content to be available starting from November 28th.

Nancy’s House will be the only free add-on of the day, but ben releases are expected 2 DLC with new characters: Nancy and Danny, the former a member of the “Family” and the latter a new Victim.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an asymmetrical horror (in the style of Dead by Daylight) that sees us immersed in the story taken from the homonymous 1974 film: a truly thrilling experience which, with the right patches from the developers, could reach truly interesting peaks.

For further information we invite you to visit the official website of the gamewhich is currently one of the most streamed on the Internet well-known Twitch platform, to testify to its great success among the public.