Continuing the list, we see that i premium content will cost $15.99 , while new executions will be $6.99 each and, finally, cosmetic elements will require $4.99 investment for each single unit. At the very least, it is reconfirmed that there will be free content, such as new maps.

The authors of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre they announced prices of additional content of multiplayer horror and the figures immediately got fans talking. As you can see below, in fact, a single standard character costs 9.99 dollars.

The response from fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Fans of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre they did not appreciate these figuresalso because they immediately manage to make a comparison with Dead by Daylight, where the characters (and the game itself) cost less and can also be obtained for free simply by accumulating in-game currency.

It is also specified that i $9.99 for one figure they are literally for a single character. The fact that the image of X’s first post indicated “Victim and Family” had led some to think that we were talking about a pack of two characters, but this explanation simply means that the figure refers to both types of characters.

We also point out that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre exceeded four million players in a month.