The Texas Chain Saw Massacre passed the 4 million players within its first month of activity. Let’s talk about the new asymmetric multiplayer horror game based on the film of the same name (in Italian, Texas Chainsaw Massacre). Developed by Sumo Nottingham and Gun Interactive, the game has therefore managed to gather many fans of the genre.

The information was shared byOfficial X account of The Texas Chain Saw Massacreas you can see above, who wrote: “Over four million players in our first month. That’s a lot of BBQ.”