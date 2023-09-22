The Texas Chain Saw Massacre passed the 4 million players within its first month of activity. Let’s talk about the new asymmetric multiplayer horror game based on the film of the same name (in Italian, Texas Chainsaw Massacre). Developed by Sumo Nottingham and Gun Interactive, the game has therefore managed to gather many fans of the genre.
The information was shared byOfficial X account of The Texas Chain Saw Massacreas you can see above, who wrote: “Over four million players in our first month. That’s a lot of BBQ.”
From one million to four million: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre case
As we had already reported, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre reached one million players in the first 24 hours of publication. This means that in the rest of the month the figure quadrupled. This is an excellent result, which is probably also due to the fact that the game is available via Xbox Game Pass.
Obviously the developers’ goal is now keep these four million users within the game and increase the number over time. It will have to do this with new content updates and other promotions. Finally, we leave you with our review of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
