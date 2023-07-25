There is now less than a month until the launch of The Texas Chain Massacre and as a result, new details are arriving on the asymmetrical multiplayer game inspired by the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. One of them is that the players of the versions PS5 and Xbox Series X they can choose between Performance and Quality graphics modes according to tastes.

The confirmation came from the Gun Interactive team in an interview with the MP1st portal. The Performance mode aims at the target of 60fps at the expense of a lower resolution, while the Quality one locks the framerate at 30 fps but ensures a higher resolution. On Xbox Series S, however, only the second will be present. Unfortunately, details on the resolution targets of the various graphics modes have not been shared, which prevents us from having a complete picture.

“As with many titles released this generation, we will offer both Performance and Quality modes on current-gen high-end machines, with only one mode on last-gen consoles. On Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, players will be able to choose between 60fps Performance mode with a reduced resolution and 30fps Quality mode with a higher resolution. On Xbox Series S, players will use Quality Mode.”