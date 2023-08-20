It seems that Gun Interactive has hit the mark with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, at least according to the numbers recorded at launch. The asymmetrical multiplayer horror based on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise was in fact played by over 1 million players in first 24 hours of launch.
The confirmation came via a post on Twitter / X of the game’s official profile. An excellent result achieved also thanks to the quality of the game, which as you can read in our review puts engaging dynamics on the plate that always keep the tension high and well-characterized killers and victims, net of a quantity of content that will inevitably be fleshed out in the future if the development team aims to keep players glued to the game servers in the long run.
About Xbox Game Pass?
Undoubtedly part of the success of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is due to Xbox Game Passwhich the same Gun Interactive team has praised in recent days due to the potential in terms of user growth.
Unfortunately, we do not have accurate data for every platform on which The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available, i.e. PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. However, SteamDB data indicate that in reality very few players are playing on the Valve platform, given that the maximum peak of contemporary users reached since launch was only 16,257 players and on average the value is around 8,000. A little bit if compared to the numbers indicated by Gun Interactive and therefore it is reasonable to assume that a large part of PC users are playing it right through the Game Pass.
