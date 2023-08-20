It seems that Gun Interactive has hit the mark with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, at least according to the numbers recorded at launch. The asymmetrical multiplayer horror based on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise was in fact played by over 1 million players in first 24 hours of launch.

The confirmation came via a post on Twitter / X of the game’s official profile. An excellent result achieved also thanks to the quality of the game, which as you can read in our review puts engaging dynamics on the plate that always keep the tension high and well-characterized killers and victims, net of a quantity of content that will inevitably be fleshed out in the future if the development team aims to keep players glued to the game servers in the long run.