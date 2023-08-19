The Texas Chain Saw Massacre it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailer on PCs, PlayStations and Xboxes: the game has been available for a few hours and allows you to try your hand at an immersive asymmetric horror experience.

Based on the film saga known in Italy with the title of Do not open that doorGun Media’s title re-proposes the traditional multiplayer formula in which one player takes on the role of the killer (in this case a “family” member) and the others control potential victims.

As we wrote in the review of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the development team has done a great job of bringing the atmosphere of the film and the inevitable ultra-violence that characterizes it.