The Texas Chain Saw Massacrethe asymmetrical horror developed by Sumo Digital, was presented with a gameplay trailers during the’[email protected] Showcase of tonight, when the game is exactly one month away.

Available from August 18 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will catapult us into the atmospheres and scenarios of the movie original, at the command of one of the members of the frightening family protagonist of the film or their potential victim.