The Texas Chain Saw Massacrethe asymmetrical horror developed by Sumo Digital, was presented with a gameplay trailers during the’[email protected] Showcase of tonight, when the game is exactly one month away.
Available from August 18 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will catapult us into the atmospheres and scenarios of the movie original, at the command of one of the members of the frightening family protagonist of the film or their potential victim.
In the wake of Dead by Daylight
As can be seen in the videothe mechanics that characterize the gameplay of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre are practically identical to those of the classic Dead by Daylight, therefore an asymmetrical multiplayer in which one player controls the villain and the others the survivors.
Of course there will be the iconic figures of the film, above all Leatherface with his chainsaw, as well as a certain degree of violence, which manifests itself in particular in the killing scenes of the victims.
