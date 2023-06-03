The director of upcoming The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game wants us to know that Hollywood licensing is “a total mess” so Gun Interactive probably can’t add your favorite Texas Chain Saw character into the game.

CEO Wes Keltner broke the news on Twitter, offering a “friendly reminder” to players that despite their demands, Gun can’t add just any character or location from the movie series’ considerable back catalog because it doesn’t “have those rights” .

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – Official Trailer (4K)

“Friendly reminder. We have the interactive rights to the 1974 film. We can’t put characters or locations in from other [Texas Chain Saw] films because we don’t have those rights,” Keltner explained. “Demanding we add them is not how Hollywood works. Licensing in general is usually a total mess.”

Consequently, Keltner suggests that if players are serious about getting their favorite Texas Chain Saw Massacre characters into the game, they need to be petitioning Hollywood, not the development studio.

“My advice to you: Get hyped for what’s there. Tell everyone you know. Post on social, retweet, and discuss the game,” Keltner added. “In my experience, Hollywood reacts to buzz, not demands.”

Gun Interactive recently revealed more details about its take on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a new asymmetrical horror game set to release later this year.

A new behind-the-scenes video focused on the motion-capture process, and we were also given a peek at the new single Tragic from Remains, a companion album to the game’s official soundtrack.

We found out at 2021 The Game Awards that Gun Interactive, developer of Friday the 13th: The Game, is making a game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre alongside UK-based studio, Sumo Nottingham.

This take on the 1974 film will be an “asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience” for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.