The first ones are available online reviews Of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre which gives us an idea of ​​how Sumo Digital’s asymmetrical multiplayer horror based on the film franchise of the same name (“Non aprite quel porta” in Italy) was received by critics.

For those unfamiliar with it, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is the title asymmetric horror multiplayer based on the iconic 1974 horror film “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” which in many respects resembles the dynamics seen in Dead by Daylight. There will therefore be a player who impersonates Leatherface and will have the task of hunting down the other players, who instead will have to try to survive in every possible way.

It will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC on Steam next August 18, 2023 and will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch.