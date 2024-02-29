Sumo Digital has revealed sales figures for The Texas Chain Saw Massacrewhich in total exceeded 5.6 million players. Fortunately in this case we have a distinction between sales and those who tried the game via subscription Game Pass.

Of all the releases, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre sold 1.1 million copies. While on Game Pass it was played by 4.5 million people. The data is interesting because it clearly shows how the majority of people who accessed the game did so as subscribers to the Microsoft service. The previous data, dating back to December 2023, spoke of 5 million total players. In two months the asymmetric horror inspired by the famous film series has therefore gained another 600,000 players.