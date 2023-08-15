In recent years, games related to external brands have been much more common, especially horror adaptations such as Friday the 13th, which unfortunately will end its services due to licensing issues. However, another survival-style adaptation is on the way, and this is the one that will have The Texas Chain Massacre.

Said game has already been described by the world press, with divided opinions ranging from praise for being a horror experience, to something a bit repetitive that could leave a bad taste in the mouth of those who expected more from the title. However, there are no bad reviews, so it could be considered a decent game, getting an average of 74 so far.

Remember that The Texas Chain Massacre is put up for sale August 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Metacritic

Editor’s note: It shows that it could be an entertaining game for a while, but I don’t know if it will really take on any relevance. At least it will be liked by fans who have enjoyed this horror movie franchise.