Within the different uses that can be given to artificial intelligencea Texas airport found a way to help find lost items. By using software, not only was the effectiveness increased for passengers to claim things they lost, but it also saved a lot of work for the sector's staff. The technology is also used in other establishments in the United States.

Over the past few years, the sophistication of different types of AI has advanced rapidly, surprising many. With the use of these technologies, all types of tasks and activities can be carried out. Although issues related to leisure are mostly disseminated on social networks, the truth is that these tools are extremely useful in work environments. This was demonstrated by the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

How AI works to recover lost items at the Dallas airport

Operated by Hallmark Aviation Services, The system is used, in addition to Dallas, in eleven other airportsas stated CBS News. Thanks to its use, at the aforementioned Texas airport, one of the busiest in the US and the world, The recovery rate for lost and found items is approximately 90 percent.

AI stores a database and images of lost items and works as a filter so that passengers can search for them and confirm if they are theirs. By describing some detail of what you are looking for, artificial intelligence can distinguish the object and deliver results. This not only increases the effectiveness rate, but also saves work for the staff and therefore speeds up the service.

According to the testimony of an airport employee to the aforementioned media, hundreds of rings and watches were found thanks to this system. A wedding dress was even found that was delivered to her owner hours before the wedding.