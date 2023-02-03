Today movies based on video games are more common, clear examples of this are Detective Pikachu, sonic one Y 2, Super Mario Bros. The Movieamong other productions that are already in preparation. And speaking of this, the official tape of Tetris It is closer than ever, and it has been confirmed that it will be released in a short time.

According to what was confirmed in a new publication by the official account of AppleTV+ in Twitterduring the framework of South X Southwest 2023 the long-awaited film will arrive that will feature Taron Egerton as protagonist. That means, that between March 10 and 19 will be put on the streaming platform to the delight of fans.

#Tetrisa new Apple Original Film, is based on the incredible true story of one of the most iconic video games in the world. Premiering worldwide at @SXSW. Coming soon to Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/27YYnzc8ln — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) February 1, 2023

#Tetris, a new Apple Original Movie, is based on the incredible true story of one of the world’s most iconic video games. World premiere at @SXSW . Coming soon to Apple TV+

Remember that the movie Tetris It will only be released on said streaming platform.

Via: Manzana

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to take a look at the movie, it may not have such a big production due to it not being released in theaters, but it still attracts attention.