Pick’s formula, which, as was said last week, allows us to find the surface of a reticular polygon based on its interior and perimeter points, could not be simpler:

S = i + p/2 -1

where i is the number of interior points and p the number of perimeter points. The different ways of proving this theorem gave rise to a lively discussion among readers, in which it was even raised whether Pick’s theorem is a true theorem or simply “a formula that works”, as argued by Francisco Montesinos (see first twenty comments of the previous installment). The question is not trivial, because between what we call “theorems” and what we call “properties” the difference is not qualitative but one of degree, since all its implications are present in any mathematical premise. Is it a theorem that the sum of the angles of a triangle is 180º? And the equality of the opposite angles by the vertex? It could be argued that the latter is evident (it is enough to realize that they have the same supplementary angle, that is, that they lack the same amount to reach 180º); but the concept of “obvious” is very subjective, and it refers us, once again, to the old paradox sorites or “of the heap”, which we have already dealt with on more than one occasion. Manuel Amorós has expressed it in a humorous way that is no less eloquent: “If it’s easy for me to understand, it’s a formula; if I have a hard time understanding it, it’s a motto: if I don’t understand a damn thing, it’s a theorem”. (Might add: If I get it, but can’t prove it, it’s conjecture.)

As for the temptation to extend Pick’s theorem to three-dimensional space, John Reeve showed in 1957 that it is not possible, from the following counterexample:

Let us consider a tetrahedron whose vertices are the points (0, 0, 0), (0, 1, 0), (1, 0, 0) and (1, 1, r) of spatial coordinate axes, where r is a natural number (integer and positive). In the attached figure, we see the Reeve’s tetrahedron, with a fixed base and variable height, when r takes the values ​​2, 3 and 4 respectively. How does this tetrahedron prove the inapplicability of Pick’s theorem in 3D space? And after this question of medium difficulty, one easy and one difficult: What is the volume of Reeve’s tetrahedron? Does the conclusion of the inapplicability of Pick’s theorem in 3D apply to other dimensions?

As for the questions relating to ostomyapparently They haven’t aroused, for now, the interest of my astute readers (I can’t believe they resist them), so they remain pending.

the snake game

Returning from the three-dimensional grid to the quintessential two-dimensional grid, the 8×8 board, and taking up the theme of safe strategy games discussed in previous weeks, Ignacio Alonso proposes a problem from Peter Winkler’s highly recommended collection of mathematical puzzles:

Adam begins his game of the snake (nothing to do with Google’s) by marking any square on a chessboard. Eva then marks a square orthogonally adjacent to the one marked by her partner. And so, in turns, they each mark a square adjacent to the last one marked, forming a snake on the board. The game ends when one of the two can not mark any box, and thus loses the game.

Is there a square that guarantees Adam’s victory if he marks it on his first move? In other words, is Winkler’s Snake a safe strategy game?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn Physics’, ‘Damn Mathematics’ or ‘The Great Game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘The Crystal Ball’.

