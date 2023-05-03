Wilson García was trying to put his one and a half month old son to sleep last Friday when he heard shots. The neighbor was shooting in the patio of his house.

The noise startled the baby. García left the child with his wife, Sonia Argentina Guzmán, and went to the neighbor’s house accompanied by another man to ask him to shoot his gun further away because his son could not sleep.

The Honduran García Guzmán family was in a house in the small town of Cleveland, in San Jacinto County in Texas, United States.

There were 15 people in the house, many of them supposedly at a church retreat.

Garcia told reporters that he spoke “respectfully” with his neighbor. “He told us that he was on his property and that he could do whatever he wanted.”

After the argument, Garcia called police five times and was reassured when they told her help was on the way.

However, from the window he saw his neighbor reload the gun and run towards his house.

His wife Sonia told him to come in, and that the neighbor would not shoot a woman. But she turned out to be the first victim when the man fired indiscriminately into the house, killing 5 people, all Hondurans, including a 9-year-old boy.

“When my wife was dying, she told me to throw myself out the window because my children were already without their mother. So one of the two had to be left alive to take care of them”said a moved García, who spoke with local television.

Among the victims are Garcia’s son, Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, and two women who died while protecting Garcia’s baby and 2-year-old daughter.

“My one-and-a-half-month-old son was protected with a lot of clothes, so the killer wouldn’t kill him too,” she told reporters.

During a vigil held the Sunday after the shooting, Garcia said through tears that one of the women had told her to jump out of a window to save herself from the gunfire and care for her surviving children in the future.

Authorities identified the victims as Sonia Argentina Guzmán, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 9.

“I have no words to describe what happened,” Garcia told local media. “It’s like we’re alive but at the same time we’re not. What happened was really horrible.”

Three children who were injured were taken to the hospital and released Sunday, the Houston Chronicle reported.

chase and reward

The suspect was identified by authorities as 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza. It is presumed that he is Mexican.

Oropeza escaped and is still on the run.

Authorities have offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, funded by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, the FBI and local officials.

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

“I can tell you right now that we have no leads,” said FBI Special Detective James Smith. “We don’t know where she is. We don’t have any clues at this point where she might be. We’re at a dead end.”

After the shooting, more than 150 police officers gathered in a wooded area near where Oropeza is believed to have escaped on foot. There they found clothes and a phone.

The dogs eventually lost track of the suspect, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. However, the search continued on Sunday, with the participation of more than 200 uniformed officers.

Asked about the response time to García’s multiple calls for help, Capers said that the police arrived as quickly as possible and that he only had three officers patrolling the area.

The weight of the law

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina tweeted: “We demand that the full weight of the law be applied against those responsible for this crime.”

The incident came days after 9 people were injured in a shooting at a teen party in West Texas.

Two weeks ago, 4 young men were shot to death during a birthday party in Alabama.

Firearms incidents are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

