“Everyone asked me if I was okay, but no one wanted to stop the ‘Friends’ train because it made a lot of money,” he wrote. Matthew Perry in his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, released a year ago.

As Chandler, the actor won an Emmy and He earned a million dollars per episode. Before being found dead in his hot tub on Saturday at age 54, he had played pickleball for two hours at the Rivera Country Club. His assistant stated that he asked her to buy a new iPhone and glasses, and that when he returned home he found him dead. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Department will take months to reveal the reasons for his death, but it was learned that they found antidepressant, anti-anxiety medications and a drug for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in his residence.

The health of the star of the most popular series of the 90s was failing. She had battled drug addiction for decades. In her book she said that she entered rehabilitation 15 times and even spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital. Afterwards she had to use a colostomy bag for nine months. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance of living. That’s a lot of reminders to stay sober. I just have to look down.”

In the conferences and interviews he gave for the launch of his memoirs, he detailed what he had told The New York Times 20 years ago. “I was a guy who wanted to become famous. Steam was coming out of my ears, I wanted to be famous so badly. You want attention, you want money, and you want the best seat in the restaurant. I didn’t think what the repercussions would be,” he stated in 2002. In 2016, he told BBC that he couldn’t remember three years of filming ‘Friends’ due to his alcohol and drug use.

‘Friends’. Audience phenomenon since 1994. Photo: diffusion

“Incredibly talented”

Hollywood’s reactions to his death emerged over the weekend. “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly talented actor and an indelible part of the family. Warner Bros”wrote the study. But beyond his talent as an actor, his colleagues remembered his bravery in bearing witness to him.

“Your book touched many people close to my heart. The people that no one sees and the ones that are discarded the most. Was a present. Rest well… I know you brought love,” said Oscar winner Viola Davis. For her part, Adele paused her concert in Las Vegas to pay tribute to her. “He is probably the best comic character of all times. He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, he was incredibly brave.”

Perry confessed that he stopped using drugs and alcohol when the ‘Friends’ reunion aired in May 2021. “Those who read the book, I don’t think they would have ever imagined how bad I had it at certain times and how close I was to dying. I say in the book that if he had died, it would have been a shock to people, but it wouldn’t have surprised anyone. And that is a very scary thing. So my hope is that people will identify with it and know that this disease attacks everyone. It doesn’t matter if you succeed or not, the disease doesn’t care.”