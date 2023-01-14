“And then I told myself that I could no longer participate in this.” Pavel Filátiev, a Russian soldier who participated in the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and later repented, chains one cigarette after another in the garden of a charming hotel in the center of Paris. This 34-year-old ex-paratrooper tells of the confusion in which he lived those days and the doubts that accumulated in his head. And he remembers the moment when he said enough is enough: “The most difficult thing, psychologically, was realizing that that war was useless, the decision was the stupidest possible, it was disastrous for Ukraine and it was not going to bring anything good for Russia either.”

He doesn’t like being called a deserter. What he did was leave the army, taking advantage of the fact that he had been evacuated from the combat theater due to an unheroic conjunctivitis: a piece of earth got into his eye during a bombardment. It was April and he had been in the war for two months. Instead of rejoining, he put his experience in writing, spread it on a Russian social network and website and, with the help of the Russian NGO New Dissidents Foundation, fled his country in August. He ended up in France, where he is waiting to be granted political refugee status. He says that in Russia he could face 15 years in prison.

“Like most people in Russia and the Ukraine, I didn’t believe a war was possible either,” says Sergeant Filatiev, whose book, titled Zovpublished in Spanish by the Galaxia Gutenberg publishing house with a translation by Andrei Kozinets. Zov means “call”, and alludes to the letters inscribed on the military vehicles of your country. Filátiev, a paratrooper in the 56th Air Assault Brigade, is blunt when asked how all this will end: “If Putin dies tomorrow, the war is over. It is he who gives the impetus for it to continue”.

Zov —translated, in addition to Spanish, in French, German, English and other languages— is the first chronicle of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the first person. The author is the son of a military man. After going through the army in his youth, leaving it and dedicating 10 years to other jobs, he enlisted again after the pandemic. The style of the book is fluid, raw, fast-paced. He does not talk about warfare or denounce crimes: he portrays war as a chaotic, seedy place. More Berlanga than Coppola. Nobody knows what he’s doing there, the material is deficient and the organization absurd.

“I did not know that a war was going to start,” he explained to EL PAÍS in an interview through an interpreter. “And when I found myself in the theater of combat, at first I was a bit lost, because I didn’t really have information. When things really started, the missiles were flying and the fighting was real and on a fairly large scale, we saw that it was the real war”. Later, he adds: “In every war there is chaos and disorder. It is unavoidable. And the belligerents try to bring order. The better organized the state and the army are, the less chaos there is. But there is always. There, seen the level of disorder in Russia and in the army, the level of chaos exceeded the limits.

In the book, Filátiev describes interactions with the Ukrainian population: “While we were going through that village at full speed, apart from the confused uncles who formed a circle, I saw several old men who approached the road and greeted us with the sign of the cross . I had an ambiguous feeling: it was not clear if they were sending us to the other neighborhood or if they were blessing us”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Pavel Filátiev, on January 12 in Paris. Levy Yann (Yann Levy)

In the river city of Kherson he witnessed scenes of looting. “Have you ever seen the paintings depicting the sacking of Rome by the barbarians? They would be the best illustration of what was happening in the port. Everyone was exhausted and looked savage. People were roaming the buildings looking for food, water, a shower, and a bed. Some began taking computers and any other valuables they found. I was no exception: I took a hat that I found in a damaged trailer, because my ski mask was not warm at all. But when I saw that electrical appliances were stolen, even I, who was as savage as the rest after living outdoors, felt embarrassed”.

During the interview, when asked if he witnessed war crimes, he becomes serious: “The recurring problem was the lack of coordination. If we saw armed people on the roof of a building, they could order to shoot without checking if there were civilians inside. And the same with aerial bombardments. Perhaps the recognition was not deep enough. I think that could have caused civilian deaths. It’s a kind of criminal negligence.” And he points out: “If you want to know if I witnessed summary executions of prisoners of war or civilians, no. I never saw or heard of it in my environment”.

Filátiev measures the words. He does not deny that Russia has perpetrated crimes in Ukraine – evidence – but he assures that he never witnessed them. The book has not convinced everyone. It has been stressed that not all details can be verified: the author’s version must be trusted. The New York TimesIn a September article, he quoted Russian opposition figure Ivan Zhdanov: “Honestly, I’m skeptical about his decision, why he went and fought there.”

Another criticism comes from Vladimir Osechkin, founder of gulagu.netwhich in summer published the original version of Zov, and president of the New Dissidents Foundation, which helped Filatiev flee Russia. “I have lost confidence in him,” Osechkin says from Biarritz, where he lives. And he explains his version of a complex dispute with Filátiev that has reached the French courts. Osechkin says that Filátiev had signed a contract to assign the rights of the book to the New Dissidents Foundation and a fund for Ukraine. And he assures that, unexpectedly, the ex-soldier denounced the contract before a court alleging that he had signed it under pressure. When the book was a text that circulated on social networks and websites, surely there was little at stake; now is a potential best-seller international.

Osechkin, who appears in the acknowledgments of Zov, suggests that Filatiev simply wanted to keep the money. And he slips something more serious, without providing any proof: the possibility that, when the ex-soldier’s mother lives in Russia, the secret services of this country have blackmailed her into breaking with the New Dissidents Foundation. “I have sent a letter to his literary agent,” Osechkin says, “telling him to pause selling the book and check the whole story, all the facts.”

Filátiev sees himself as a victim of his former ally. “It is not really a dispute. I see it as an attempt to use me, to swindle me, ”he says in the interview. And he questions the reliability of the fund to which he was going to donate the rights to the book. “Now they are trying to discredit my book and my person,” he concludes. “I don’t know if he has read it, but he says that what I tell are lies and that the book should not have been published. I trusted him, but I let myself be deceived.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter