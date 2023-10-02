He said he had never heard the little girl cry: Alessia Pifferi’s ex-husband lives in the same building as the drama

The TV show Quarto Grado, during the last episode, broadcast the testimony in the courtroom of the ex-husband of Alessia Pifferi. The man was reprimanded several times for his behavior in Court and in the end, before getting up from his chair, he apologized to everyone present.

He said he met Alessia Pifferi through his sister, the two were friends. Then they got married, but their relationship ended a few years later. After the separation, according to the man, the accused went to live in an attic. During the period of the marriage, her mother who left her daughter Diana alone at home for six days, did not never found a job.

Alessia Pifferi’s ex-husband didn’t know she was pregnant, he too would have received the news suddenly. During the testimony, the tester was repeatedly reprimanded for his unclear answers and for his lack of effort in speaking into the microphone. Most of those present could not hear his answers.

Diana had breathing problems. I went to the hospital with my ex-mother-in-law. We never heard the little girl cry, because if we heard her cry we would have done everything to save her.

The trial of Alessia Pifferi

Alessia Pifferi is accused of the premature death of her 18-month-old daughter. The woman abandoned her in an empty house for six long days and she went to Leffe, starting from Milan, to her partner’s house.

The man was convinced that the minor was at the seaside with her aunt, because that is what Alessia had told him. Little Diana, without food and water, is died of hardship. The defense focuses on mental deficiency, after the prison doctors also declared that the accused has an IQ of one 8 year old girl. But for the prosecution, Pifferi is just a liar and good at manipulating. A thought also shared by the girl’s mother and grandmother and Alessia’s sister.