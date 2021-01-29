Relatives of a FARC victim see a video sent as proof of their son’s life in 2007, when it was nine years since the kidnapping.

There are more than 2,000 testimonials. Of men, women and children who were kidnapped by the FARC. There are also the voices of the guerrilla middle commanders, 250 spoke and acknowledged the suffering to which the hostages were subjected. Their stories have been decisive for this Thursday the Reconnaissance Chamber of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) to accuse eight members of the leadership of the extinct guerrilla for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“They were not excesses of the war. They were the maximum infractions to the international humanitarian agreement, crimes against humanity. There were no mistakes, there were war crimes, ”Magistrate Julieta Lemaitre, rapporteur of the case, has reiterated. During the kidnappings there was torture and in many cases sexual violence. “They treated them like animals,” said Judge Eduardo Cifuentes, president of the JEP.

The testimonies are devastating: “I was kidnapped on May 12, 1997. I was a nurse in a hospital. At around 6.30 in the afternoon, a white truck arrived, driven by Major Richard, and they took me out by force. They took me to a guerrilla camp where they had a hospital, there were kidnapped people. They took me to the fights as a nurse. I was sexually assaulted. They impaled me ”. They punished her for not wanting to wear the camouflaged guerrilla uniform. When he woke up after impalement – he says in his story – he discovered that his ovaries had been removed. “I really don’t know what else they did to me. On June 17, 2000, I managed to escape from the camp. From then on the calls began and they declared me a military target ”.

If the guerrilla leaders acknowledge the charges, they will have penalties of between 5 and 8 years with restorative penalties that do not include jail. If they do not accept them, they could face penalties of up to 20 years in prison. The JEP expected to start hearing the testimonies live in March of last year, but due to the pandemic they had to receive them in writing. The victims, who include soldiers, relate in detail what they remember: “It was on August 3, 1998, when the Miraflor military base was taken in Guaviare. About 2,000 guerrillas attacked us with incendiary cylinders and weapons for more than 20 hours. The next day they kidnapped us, they took us down a river, we sailed for about two or three days. Practically all the kidnapping was like this, moving us from one place to another, long walks carrying weights greater than ours, the food sometimes had glass or was dirty, they forced us to make the body inside rubber boots or plastic bags. At night we had to urinate in the same vessels where we ate, we lived tied up 24 hours a day ”.

The JEP notes that the victims have episodes of anxiety, fear and sadness. For many the fear never disappeared, even decades after regaining physical freedom. 79% of those kidnapped were men and 21% women. Regarding the latter, justice has distinguished special conditions that intensified the suffering. “The captive women were in an additional vulnerable and unprotected situation in a male and military context. The absence of privacy to wash and defecate and urinate created differential suffering for women ”.

“I was 17 years old, I was arriving at school and they grabbed me and put me in a car, they blindfolded me, after several hours we arrived at a place where there were several men, they lowered me and took me to a place where they put chains on me in the hands and feet. Someone said: ‘There we brought that bitch because the old man had not paid for the vaccine [extorsión]’referring to my dad. They said that since he hadn’t paid they were going to charge me. They started raping me – as far as I remember nine people – and I was unconscious. After that they raped me three more times. They released me because my dad paid ”. This woman, who is now over 50 years old, had not filed a complaint before out of fear.

The JEP determined the existence of a pattern of mistreatment in captivity in all FARC blocks. Chains and ties as a form of punishment and humiliation; forced marches regardless of age or health; physical and psychological aggressions with hitting, yelling, teasing; total violation of privacy. There were camps where the hostages were crowded together, without light, without air.

“The guerrillas captured us and took us into custody. About 3 years, during captivity, they punished us, tied us to a tree, and in small cages, which are like chicken pens, we received psychological torture, “writes a soldier. The document that imputes to the former leadership of the FARC points out the “systematic and massive” practice of kidnapping by the guerrillas for at least 30 years, between 1982 and 2012. There are more than 21,000 victims.

“We made many mistakes, very painful events within the dynamics of that war,” said Pastor Alape, a member of the secretariat of the former FARC and leader of the Communes political party, but the investigation and the testimonies of civilians and soldiers have allowed him to to the JEP, for the first time, to impute crimes against humanity and war crimes.