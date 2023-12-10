Sunday, December 10, 2023, 09:25



The potential and benefits of insertion companies are observed from the figures achieved, but also from the first-person testimonies of those who have seen in these entities their open door to a better future. One of them is Sergio Sevilla Abellán, a former worker at an insertion company. His story began in a juvenile center, when he turned 18. Once he was of legal age, he had to look for a place to live and he was offered to go to the Emmaus Trappers Association. There he spent eight years working, collaborating, training and, ultimately, “learning to live in this new life”, until the organization encouraged him to take the leap into working life.

«They hired me, they gave me a shelter and my life has been improving with Proyecto Abraham»

Now he is a truck driver with a self-watering crane at Hermanos Inglés SL, with Tomás Inglés Pintado at the helm, who highlights “the human value he brings, which is not economically quantifiable.” “Sergio was a sure value and we were clear that we wanted him,” said Tomás, who explained how they had to wait to hire him because there were other companies interested. Sergio’s example is that of a first job opportunity, “which many times does not happen,” according to Tomás, but other people go to insertion companies in search of a second way.

This is the case of Fidel Solorzano Benítez, a current worker in the process of insertion, within the textile collection sector. “Project Abraham has changed my life,” he stressed without hesitation in his intervention. For him, the problem came after a lifetime of working: “Years ago I lost my job and in interviews they told me that I was too old.” Suddenly, the opportunities ran out and he soon found himself on the street, homeless and with several debts: “I thought the world was coming down on me.” His lifeboat was the Abraham Project association, who opened the door to a better future: “They hired me, gave me a shelter and my life has been improving,” he said in the middle of a process that will end up reinserting him into the labor market. .