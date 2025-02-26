The testimonies of relatives of victims and affected by the Dana provided before the Civil Guard and in the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja (Valencia) they reveal that Many deaths as a consequence of the flood occurred before the SMS was sent of the alert, at 8:12 p.m. on October 29.

This follows from the testimonies collected in the summary, to which Europa Press has had access, including the appearances made by relatives of deaths both before the Civil Guard and in judicial means to denounce the death of their relatives or appeared in The procedure. The Dana left 224 fatal victimsthree missing that can already be formally given by deceased, and millionaire material losses.

The majority of testimonies before the Civil Guard occur from October 31, when the bodies of their relatives are located. This is the case a woman who communicates that her husband, of Benetússer, died on the 29th. Her husband, being a policeman, went down to the garage to help people That was there.

Water and her husband entered, as she narrates in her complaint, she was helping people until a van dragged by water He threw the garage door down and entered all the water. The entire garage was flooded and her husband did not come out. They could not access the garage until the next day, when the UME and the Civil Guard arrived. There were several deaths, including her husband.

Another woman complaint The death of his father, 74in Catarroja. He explains that on the day of the flood, his father went down to the underground garage of the building to see if he could take the car. He believes they were about 7:00 p.m.

Several neighbors went down and some were able to take out the vehicles but the neighbors told the affected one that their father He had stayed on the ramp inside the car. The UME was working in the garage and found their father’s body in the garage, outside the vehicle.

Another person denounces his father’s death in Massanassa. He indicates to the Civil Guard that on Tuesday, October 29, at 6:15 p.m., his parents went down to the garage to take out his vehicle. Once inside they were surprised by a flood of water and they could no longer leave. Both remained subject to a ramp railing so as not to be dragged by the current.

His father, who was with his mother, suffered a fading And there came a time when the woman could not hold her husband, who was taken by the current.

His mother, according to his story, remained subject to the railing until It was helped by the neighbors eight hours later. His father was located on the 31st by the Massanassa Local Police.

Drowned in your own home

Another person also communicates the failure of his mother, in Catarroja. He affirms that at approximately 19.10, he called the woman’s phone who cared for his mother at his home in Catarroja, to tell him that The Poyo ravine had overflowed and that the Rambla was flooding, to prevent it.

Minutes later, the caretaker passed a video to the declarant’s phone so she was already entering the water in the house. After a few minutes, the caregiver called her again to ask for help and He said shouting that his mother had drowned and that she was also going to drown if she was not saved.

Around 05.00, when she dropped the water level in the streets and the declarant saw that she could already leave home, headed with her husband to her mother’s house and that was when they saw her drowned. I was 91 years old.

Another testimony communicates the death of his brother, something that his sister informed him, with whom the victim lived with. Occurred when the brother went to move the car in the garage From his home and his sister he didn’t know anything about him.