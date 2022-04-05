Sasha, Kola, Pavel, Oleg… The inhabitants of Bucha are little by little closing the list of terror, putting a face to the drama. Completing the list of the residents whose bodies appeared after the withdrawal of Russian troops last Friday in this town near kyiv is a painful but necessary process. The investigation of what happened will come. Some of them were shot dead in cold blood at close range while their hands were tied, Ukrainian authorities have reported and some witnesses have observed. For Moscow, everything is a setup.

The muddy ground that surrounds the church of San Andrés de Bucha (about 35,000 inhabitants) houses the mass grave in which the bodies are being deposited. Some are wrapped in black bags, others in sheets, and others stick their limbs out of the ground. Not far from there, the inhabitants of Yablunska Street still narrate with astonishment the discovery of twenty bodies after the Kremlin soldiers left Bucha. The president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, visited the town on Monday and described what happened as “war crimes” and “genocide”.

More information

Oleg, a cook in his thirties, went out for firewood on March 19 from his home in a humble nine-story building, the most prominent on Yablunska Street. That is why he was employed by Russian snipers. That was the last time his neighbors saw him. His body was found ten days later with his hands tied with plastic. His case is one of those that have made Bucha’s name infamous throughout the world.

Luba, 61 (left), and Luda, 69, walk past a body that has been lying for days outside a supermarket attacked during the war in Bucha where the two women go to take food. Luis de Vega

The residents of the block, however, are not sure what could have happened to him. The account that presents more details is that of Yaroslav, 50 years old. He says that Oleg sometimes prepared barbecues for them and that the Russian soldiers installed in some of the houses in the building and in neighboring houses forced him to cook their food one day. They don’t know if they weren’t happy. He, fearful, warned them that he had a wife and a four-year-old daughter. A few days later it was when Oleg went out to get firewood from the basement where he was protected along with about 40 neighbors. Yaroslav heard him shout, “I am a civilian, I am a civilian, don’t shoot!” as five shots rang out as the Russians hailed him. “Tuc, tuc, tuc”, he says to explain the moment. They knew nothing after that about the cook until his body was found face down next to the building the day the Russians left. They don’t even know if he was there the whole time.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

photo gallery

Yaroslav says that when he turned it over, his guts came out. The body was removed on Sunday, like many of those killed in the massacre on Yablunska Street. Luba, a 69-year-old neighbor, tells the horrified version of her next to the pool of blood and the remains of viscera. She adds that a neighbor of the ninth died during these weeks and her body is still inside the house. In Oleg’s flat, the fifth, his wife, Natasha, prefers not to talk. “No one understands why they killed him. The Russians are barbaric and inhuman. He did not behave aggressively and was an intelligent person”, laments Yaroslav.

Right next to Yaroslav, Luda and Oleg’s block there is a much newer and more comfortable looking housing development. Some show impacts from bullets or thick-caliber projectiles. Few window panes have withstood the fighting. It is there that a Russian “general” settled, say those who have been his neighbors these weeks, the marriage formed by Lida, 65, and Vasil, 66. In the midst of the commotion, dirt and disorder, there remains a sleeping bag and two packets of crackers from the Russian Army. In one of the rooms, the pestilence is striking. The soldiers defecated in it everywhere once, due to lack of water, the toilet was unusable. Next door, Lida shows the bag with sticks of wood and the wood stove that she and her husband improvised on the terrace. But extreme precautions had to be taken, adds Luda, because the Russian snipers prevented lighting any light or bonfire after five in the afternoon due to the curfew. The occupants also destroyed mobile phones in the hands of the population, as residents of Bucha and nearby Irpin have reported.

Grave with corpses next to the church of San Andrés de Bucha.

In the same street of Yablunska, but a little further on, the couple formed by Lesia, 65, and Mujailo, of the same age, offer more information. She cites Sasha, a classmate of her daughter’s, and another boy from the neighborhood named Kola among the dead found around this road. She also talks about Pavel. At that time, her husband adds that this Monday they have also found the bodies of Pavel’s son and grandson. “The Russians are not human, they are beasts,” the woman comments in front of her house as she celebrates that she has not been harmed by the fighting. “Please tell the truth because in Russia they live under a big lie.”

“Every day, when our fighters go in and retake a territory, they see what happens,” Zelensky told a group of reporters on that Yablunska street early Monday afternoon. “They are war crimes and will be recognized as genocide,” the Ukrainian president said, according to Agence France Presse (AFP). The president, whose image has been reinforced by his management of the war, referred to “thousands of people killed and tortured, with limbs cut off, women raped and children killed.” The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, in a statement on Telegram, elaborated on Bucha’s horror and stated that in the basement of a children’s health center in the city “the police found the bodies of five men with their hands tied.” “Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces tortured and killed unarmed civilians,” the statement added, AFP reported.

Next to the church of San Andrés, Father Andrei Golovin does not stop giving explanations to the reporters who come to contemplate the grave from which some of the 68 corpses that the ditch affirms are found. He says that it began to fill with bodies on March 10, which coincides with estimates made using images taken by satellite from the American company Maxar Technologies.

Oleg also sets March 10 as the day of the first mass burials next to the temple and even says that the dead were collected with a children’s train. The 47-year-old man helped bury a woman named Margarita and her two children, Klim and Matvei, born in 2012 and 2017. They died when the car in which they were going from one area of ​​Bucha to another was attacked by a Russian troop convoy. The father lost a leg and is hospitalized in kyiv, explains Oleg, who went to the car to collect the bodies on March 27 and, with the help of other neighbors, buried them on the 28th. The family, he points out, had arrived two years ago Bucha fleeing the war in Donbas, where Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists have been fighting since 2014.

Russian Army cookies abandoned in one of the houses occupied by Kremlin soldiers in Bucha.



Life goes on, however, amid consternation at Bucha. Each one is returning to normal as best he can. Children and adults cross the train tracks loaded with food and bottles of water supplied by municipal services and different humanitarian organizations. Luda, the neighbor of the deceased Oleg, goes to the supermarket near her building on Yablunska Street together with another neighbor, Luba, 61 years old. She is she remembers how the Russians ordered them to go into the shelter and evokes the image of Hitler with the Jews.

The establishment to which the two are going has been razed, war wounds and a bombed-out car are seen in the parking lot. On the street corner, the body of a man in his 60s lies with various unopened produce and food scattered around. Luda and Luba walk past as if the body, well preserved from the cold and not heavily damaged by gunshots or shrapnel at first glance, isn’t there. They recognize that he has been there for several days. They believe that it is someone from the neighborhood who lived alone and died when the Russian military presence in the town was coming to an end.

After crossing a carpet of glass, you enter a room that looks like a movie set. A significant part of the shelves are empty, puddles on the floor, products scattered everywhere, part of the ceiling sagging… The two women take some juices, crushed tomatoes and other foods. Both recognize that what they are doing is not right, but, at the same time, they affirm that they have no other choice. A cat meows as he watches them from one of the cash registers.

Follow all the international information in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.