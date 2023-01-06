Giulia Donato’s friends tell of a strange relationship and the continuous checks that Andrea Incorvaia did on the 23-year-old

On Wednesday the news of the first femicide of 2023 spread. This sad record happened in Genoa, in the Pontedecimo district, where the 32-year-old security guard Andrea Incorvaia shot his 23-year-old girlfriend Giulia Donato and then he took his own life. The police investigate and, in the meantime, the testimonies of the young girl’s friends emerge, who speak of their strange relationship.

Those are hours of enormous pain that many are experiencing in Genoa. What happened in an apartment in via Anfossi, in the Pontedecimo district of the Ligurian capital is obviously an absolute tragedy, to which anyone who works wants to find an explanation.

The drama involved two people, two young people who were theoretically in love and living their own life story for about a year.

Lately things were complicatedperhaps for the strong jealousy of him. The quarrels were increasingly frequent and, according to many, they were about to separate.

She was the first to notice that something was wrong on Wednesday his sister. She tried several times to call both of them on the phone, but when she didn’t get an answer, she decided to go and check Giulia’s house in person.

Entering the apartment, she found herself in front of the sad scene. Both his brother and sister-in-law lay dead.

The dynamics of the feminicide suicide of Giulia Donato and Andrea Incorvaia

All this would have occurred in the early hours of dawn Wednesday. The first investigations suggest that Andrea shot Giulia Donato while she slept in his bed. Then, with the same weapon, his service pistol, he would taken the life a few meters away. The neighbors didn’t hear any arguing or suspicious noises.

Now the homicides of the Genoa Police investigate the past of the two. And in this sense they could be important testimonials of the people closest to them.

As the friends of Giulia, obviously shocked, who spoke of a strange relationship. She, they say, was away from everyone and he her controlled always the phone and every slightest movement.

Inspecting the profile Facebook of the 23-year-old, there is a post published some time ago, which reads:

There is no villain more evil than a good person who becomes evil…

To understand if the reference was to that man whom she initially loved and who shortly after, in the throes of a mad raptus, would put an end to her existence.