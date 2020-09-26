The bow of chances of Madrid bringing a nine that the heavy burden of the goal be shared with Benzema, who should live in a bubble, It goes from the absolute not of the club to the everything is possible until October 5 that Zidane sings in a pleading tone to those who ask him. Come on, it’s raw.

Last year, Sergio Ramos scored as many goals (13) as Rodrygo, Bale, Jovic and Mariano together, And yet Madrid has decided not to go to the market based on two arguments, both reasonable: the ruinous effects of the pandemic and the piggy bank for Mbappé. In return, has sold homegrown players for 100 million. But Zidane looks closer and He left a message in Anoeta by not even putting Mayoral (the next source of income) and Jovic to warm up with a 0-0 pointing at him (Mariano is still invisible). There has been no reply. It seems that in this the French has the chance to lose, but a bad result against Betis can soften Florentino if he senses danger of the year thrown (follow the game live on As.com).

And the fact is that the French also have their arguments. In none of the last nine games of last year, in which the title was decided, did Madrid score more than two goals. Courtois and the defensive application were the factors that led to his success. In that crucial stretch Jovic played 30 minutes and Mariano, 20. Neither of them painted anything. And nothing indicates that his luck will change. Only a second game without victory could declare a state of exception. And the exception is that a transitory nine arrives.

Hazard, that goes for case, stayed in Madrid, like Asensio, who is not sure of a goal either (six in his best year). Instead, Odegaard is ready after the yes but no of the COVID tests. And it is taken for sure that Casemiro, surprising substitute at the premiere, will have a place. It also seems clear that Vinicius will continue as a starter while the Belgian refines and Modric, Kroos, Odegaard and Valverde will share three places.

An armored Betis

At Betis the wind has changed. The club signed Pellegrini, who at 67 still maintains a good reputation, to match the quality of the squad with the results. The Chilean was the first commander of the second Florentino era (2009). He only lost 7 games out of 48, but they were the ones he shouldn’t have: the alcorconazo, both against Barça and the eighth of the Champions League against Lyon, a failure that was not repeated until last year. So to the president, 96 points, the club’s second best historical record, seemed like a weak defense. after having spent 258 million in his biggest transfer spree: Cristiano, Kaká, Benzema, Xabi Alonso, Albiol …

Then, The engineer It went up and down (Málaga, City, which became champion, China and West Ham) until it reached a depressed Betis that began to see life in a different way: three victories in the three mini-pre-season games and two more in this league without conceding a goal repeating eleven and with only one signing in him (the Chilean Bravo). Today he could insist on that triumphal lineup or change it minimally: Sanabria, who returns from his assignment at Genoa and was again at the starting gate, for Borja Iglesias, who is in a blackout. Loren, after a long loss due to COVID, has lost his place, Behind will be the art gang: Fekir, Joaquín and Canales. A team that sounds good and that already beat this Zidane troop before the state of alarm. It was Madrid’s last defeat in the League. A warning to this short bulletproof champion.