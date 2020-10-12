Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has warned of social upheavals in view of the Corona crisis. The pandemic carries the “risk that existing divisions and cracks in society will deepen,” Heil said on Monday at an online conference of the workers’ welfare and the social association of Germany.

According to von Heil, Germany showed solidarity with the other member states in the first phase of the pandemic with the European short-time working allowance and the reconstruction fund, which has not yet been finally decided. “But the test is not over yet,” he warned.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The EU labor and social affairs ministers want to address the concrete consequences of the pandemic, especially for young people, on Tuesday. The video conference, which is led by Heil and Federal Youth Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD), will, among other things, deal with the renewal of the so-called European Youth Guarantee.

As a result of the financial crisis of 2008/2009 and the euro crisis from 2010, the EU launched youth guarantee programs. According to the EU Commission, more than 3.5 million young people across Europe have accepted a job, further education, internship or apprenticeship offer as part of the employment initiative since 2014.

At the online meeting on Monday, EU Employment Commissioner Nicolas Schmit demonstrated how much the corona pandemic is now also affecting the social fabric on the continent. The current crisis hits the poorest the hardest, says Schmit. In most cases, the socially disadvantaged do not have the resources to work or study from home, he said. In Germany, every fifth child grows up in poverty, in France 1,000 children live on the streets, he said. According to him, 20 million children across the EU are at risk of poverty.

EU Commission wants to submit proposal for EU-wide minimum wages

Schmit announced that the EU Commission would present a proposal for fair minimum wages in the individual member states in the coming weeks. In Northern European countries such as Finland, Sweden and Denmark an EU-wide regulation for setting minimum wages is viewed critically.

Germany is one of the countries with a minimum wage. Minister Heil stated that the lower wage limit of twelve euros had to be reached more quickly. Previously, in an interview with the “Rheinische Post”, he had stated that he believed that a corresponding minimum wage could be achieved by 2025.