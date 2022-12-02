“I can’t believe it’s been five years already,” said Elon Musk during the presentation of the Tesla Semi Truck. “A lot has happened in that time, to say the least.” Perhaps the biggest understatement of the year by Mr. Musk. The Tesla truck was presented at the ‘Giga’ factory in Neveda. Here the first copies were handed over to PepsiCo.

Musk recently promised that the Tesla Semi truck should travel 800 kilometers on a full charge. “This wasn’t a super neat, precise test track simulation or anything where we closed off the road. This is the real world, with traffic, 800 real miles,” says Tesla employee Dan Priestley, “We didn’t give him any special aero treatments. The car came off the line and we let it drive and that’s it.’

The engines of the Tesla Semi Truck

During the presentation, Musk and Priestley announced that the Semi Truck will have the same drive arrangement as the Plaid versions of the Model S and Model X. As a result, it will have three electric motors. In addition, the truck takes over even more technology from the Plaids, such as the heat pumps, inverters and the infotainment system.

One engine is on the front axle, the other two are in the back. Those rear motors can be turned off to save energy when you’re cruising on the highway, for example. According to Priestley, it should also drive great. Well, from 0 to 100 km/h in 25 seconds is quite nice for a truck. If he stays in the right lane. With a special charger you should be able to charge up to 70 percent full within half an hour.

In the cabin you have a 15-inch touchscreen on the left and right. Furthermore, the Semi Truck is aimed at ‘maximum view of the road’. We think that implies a large windshield. And it’s a Tesla, so you have plenty of tech in the cabin, like a wireless charger for your smartphone. Charging the batteries of the truck itself by braking, i.e. regenerating, should also be particularly good. We are curious whether transport companies are now switching en masse to the Semi Truck. In any case, Pepsi bought a stack of an estimated 800,000 euros each…