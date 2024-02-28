It has been seven years since we sang along phonetically with Despacito and when it came to corona, I only thought about Dominic Toretto's favorite beer. It is also the year that we were introduced to the second generation of the Tesla Roadster. But we now have multiple meanings for the word corona and No one can listen to Luis Fonsi's song anymore. What about the Tesla Roadster?

Musk posts a series of messages X about the new Tesla Roadster: 'Tonight we radically shifted the design goals for the new Tesla Roadster. There will never be a car like this, if you can even call it a car.” After this, he says that the 'production design' is ready and that the announcement will take place at 'the end of the year'. The goal after this is to start deliveries in 2025.

New Tesla Roadster: to 100 km/h in less than 1 second

The Tesla boss seems to hint at a new design for the Roadster in his messages. The model that has been talked about in recent years would be a four-seater supercar with three electric motors. Then the 0-100 time would be 2.1 seconds. Musk is now coming back to that. From 0 to 96 km/h (60 miles per hour) should be possible in less than one second. “And that's the least interesting part,” Musk adds. The intention was to raise the top speed above 400 km/h and achieve a range of 1,000 kilometers. Musk isn't saying anything about that yet.

Can the Tesla Roadster fly?

A little later, Musk pins some tweets from 2018 to his page. He talks about a 'SpaceX option package' for the Roadster in which 'approximately ten small rocket motors are seamlessly arranged around the car'. The jet engines provide 'dramatically improved acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering. Maybe he'll even make a Tesla fly…' Should we take this seriously?

He also brings up an old tweet in which he talks about 1999: 'I had to choose between buying a house in Palo Alto or a McLaren F1 (the best car ever, in my opinion). It wasn't a competition. I bought the F1 and a small apartment that was much cheaper than the car. The new Tesla Roadster will beat all petrol sports cars in every way.”

Today Musk responds to this message: 'You're going to love the new Roadster more than your house'. Just like Musk himself did in 1999. By the way, you can already place a reservation with Tesla for a new Roadster. All you have to do is transfer 43,000 euros and be patient. Later you would have to transfer another hundred thousand euros for the Roadster of 250,000 dollars (about 230,000 euros).