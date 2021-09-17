OLA Electric, the Indian start-up of electric motorcycles has caused a revolution in the world market by announcing its production plan for 2022, which aims to achieve the 10 million units in its mega plant that is currently under construction in the Krishnagiri district and which will be the only one in the world to be operated exclusively by women.

These numbers mean that by next year OLA Electric plans to supply the 15% of the world’s electric scooters from its FutureFactory, a sustainable plant that will be able to manufacture two motorcycles per second and for which more than 300 million dollars have been invested.

According to Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of the company, this is the first of many actions that the company will take with the aim of “creating a more inclusive workforce and providing economic opportunities for women in all areas.”

FutureFactory, the carbon-free plant that is being built on an area of ​​200 hectares, will have a maximum production capacity of one scooter every two seconds

This week the company received its first group of workers and little by little more will be incorporated, until reaching a staff made up of 10,000 women. The plant will also have 3,000 robots that will help automate the manufacturing processes of its vehicles.

Red hot sales

But not everything ends there, this week the Indian firm has launched an advance sale of two of the electric scooters that they will produce (the S1 and S1 Pro), and according to Aggarwal, in the first 12 hours they already managed to sell 80,000 units, which represents an average of almost two per second.

The cheapest model has an introductory price of Rs 99,999, equivalent to about $ 1,350, and can be booked through its website for about $ 7 (Rs 499). Sales reached in less than 24 hours will represent a refund equivalent to about 108 million dollars.



Horizontal automated loading stations. The company will install a network with more than 100 fast chargers in 400 cities in India.

This business model follows in the footsteps of Tesla, which just 48 hours after the launch of its Model 3 (2016) model raised more than $ 200 million in reserves.

Like Elon Musk’s electric car company, OLA will install a network with more than 100,000 fast chargers (Hyperchargers) in 400 cities that, in 18 minutes, will provide a range of 75 kilometers. The pumps will be on public roads and even automated horizontal stations will be built with the capacity to load several scooters at the same time.

OLA electric scooters offer similar specifications to 125cc motorcycles. Both models will have an 8.5 kW motor and a 3.97 kWh battery, enough depending on the brand to go up to 180 kilometers in urban cycle with a single charge. The top speed for the S1 is 90 km / h, while the S1 Pro version reaches 115 km / h.