After Tesla’s announcement to the world now a month ago, with the presentation of the new Model and, we know new versions of the electric superventas.

It has been a month since we met the new Tesla Model and, and the brand has just announced the new variants that reach this model which was the best selling model in the world in 2024.

All variants equip Front and rear light bars, acoustic glass, a tactile 8 “rear screen, hand -free opening of the trunk, customizable environmental lighting and an additional front camera.

In addition, the front seats have been redesigned to offer greater comfort and now incorporate ventilation. The second row also improves ergonomics with longer and deep cushions, easy access buckles and electric reclining, in addition to a flat folding that can be activated from inside the vehicle or remotely by applying Tesla. Both the first and the second row They have heatingintegrated with vehicle air conditioning controls.

More efficiency and comfort

The Model and it was already the most efficient SUV of its segment, however, after redesigning some elements, Elon Musk’s brand has managed to maximize that efficiencywhich translates into real benefits for owners without additional costs.

As a result, the new model and with rear traction establishes a new standard of efficiency within its own range, with a consumption of 13.9 kWh/100 km. A figure lower than that of many small urban cars, but with the space and versatility of a large SUV, capable of transporting the whole family or friends as well as their luggage.

From the brand they point out that the driving comfort has improved without sacrificing agility and management When incorporating a renewed chassis with a more rigid body structure, along with an optimized suspension and kinematics.

The front suspension has been redesigned With a new geometry and a management mechanism that offers a slightly softer relationship, which translates into a more linear, predictable and consistent response, especially on the road. In the rear, the suspension has been optimized to mitigate the impact of the irregularities of the terrain. Likewise, the cinematics of the front and rear suspension has been refined to reduce discomfort on irregular roadswhile shock absorbers, now dependent on frequency, improve high frequency vibrations isolation.

In addition, thanks to the incorporation of acoustic glass on all surfaces and new soundproof materialsthe new model and offers a remarkably quieter driving experience. The noise of the road, impact and wind have been reduced by 20%. The new low emissivity roof reflects more solar energy, minimizing heat transfer inside the cabin.

The objective of these improvements is raise user experience with High quality materials that can be seen and feeling, details and assemblies better worked, greater comfort and ease of use, in addition to lighter parts that allow optimizing efficiency and autonomy. And something that is amazing is lTo the foundry of the body, which has been redesigned by reducing the number of pieces from 70 to one, which minimizes spaces and elevates comfort on board.

Already available for orders in Spain with these prices

Model and Rear traction: € 44,990 (500 km of autonomy/ consumption of 13.9 kWh/ 100 km/ 0-100 km/ h in 5.9 seconds)

Model and Great autonomy with rear traction: 49,990 € (622 km of autonomy/ consumption of 14.2 kWh/ 100 km/ 0-100 km/ h in 5.6 seconds)

Model and Great autonomy with integral traction: 52,990 € (568 km of autonomy/ consumption of 14.8 kWh/ 100 km/ 0-100 km/ h in 4.8 seconds)

*The great autonomy with whole -wheel drive is the variant with which the model was launched and in its launch edition, which was sold for € 60,990 and incorporated elements no longer available as a badge in the rear, towing ball or light of the doors with the name of Tesla among others*