There is a new promised land in Mexico. The arrival of the Tesla giant in the municipality of Santa Catarina has triggered a new boom industry in Nuevo Leon. The landing of the new gigafactory of Elon Musk to the northern state has caused the price of land to double and has promoted the creation of industrial parks in the outskirts of Monterrey. There is still no foundation stone on the property where the coveted factory will be installed, for which several States of the country fought and which will disburse 4,500 million dollars in the municipality, but the simple announcement has already ignited the engines of a new industrial boom in the region.

The construction of a Tesla factory in Santa Catarina, a city of about 300,000 inhabitants, is part of a new trend of company relocation, also known as nearshoring, to take advantage of lower wages and production costs. This wave began in Mexico as early as 2022, with Russia’s offensive in Ukraine as a backdrop, but in Nuevo León it has multiplied thanks to Musk. The tycoon, who plans to produce up to a million electric cars a year in Mexico, will create some 7,000 direct jobs in the State. With these data, the megafactory became a juicy prize for which even President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intervened.

It was taken away by the land of Governor Samuel García, who was in the lead due to the proximity to the US border and the supply network that has already supplied, for years, another Telsa plant in Austin (Texas). Tesla arrives in the Monterrey metropolitan area, which has seen how in two years it has gone from 140 to 207 industrial parks and an increase in land rental prices of up to 100%.

Jesús Nava, mayor of the municipality of Santa Catarina, admits that during and after Tesla’s investment announcement, the value of the land entered a process of speculation, which has caused variations in the price per square meter between 50% and 80%. “I consider that the prices of the land reserve will normalize once the expansion polygons, derived from the nearshoring, reach their usual demand. Another factor will be that investors and land owners recognize that the potential value of a property depends on the infrastructure and guidelines that the Municipal Government will define to ensure the orderly growth of the city”, he says.

Only in Santa Catarina, adds the municipal president, they have more than 3,500 hectares available. In their local planning, they estimate that these lands should be distributed equitably for industry, housing, commerce, and services. “In addition to these hectares, there are action polygons that we can outline for the development of other sectors of the industry,” he concludes.

Héctor Tijerina, Executive Director of the Invest Monterrey association, reports that, in 2022, the Monterrey metropolitan area reached a record of 20 million square feet for industrial use, a level, he anticipates, that far exceeds the eight million square feet of growth that were recorded year before 2021. The manager is confident that this year a similar figure will be reached, and even higher than last year. “Many Tesla suppliers have already been here since the company installed its plant in Austin, and now with the announcement of Nuevo León they have expansion projects,” he says.

Based on his experience attracting investors and landing projects in the region, Tijerina warns that industrial rents have increased in price by 20% to 30%. “We are growing in the industrial part more than double what we were used to and since there is a lot of demand, it makes land prices and rents go up,” he mentions. If before the pandemic, the developer refers, the square meter was priced at four dollars, now it easily exceeds $5.30 for the same extension. At that price, in addition, the additional costs of services and other infrastructures will be added. However, Tijerina mentions that Nuevo León continues to be lower in prices compared to other cities such as Tijuana (Baja California).

“Something positive that will control that rental prices do not continue to rise disproportionately is that there is a lot of construction of industrial buildings in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey. From the middle of last year to this year we have registered more than 90 industrial buildings that have already started construction. There is a lot of supply and right now, obviously, all the developers began to build industrial warehouses, speculative warehouses”, mentions Tijerina.

In addition to Tesla’s unprecedented investment, Nuevo León will receive other millionaire disbursements from companies such as Ternium or Kia. In parallel to the automotive sector and its suppliers, new Information Technology projects, Chinese household appliances and furniture are also stepping on the accelerator. According to the figures of the northern State, 76% of the investment of companies that are choosing Mexico due to the nearshoring arrives in Nuevo Leon. In addition to Santa Catarina, which will soon be the headquarters of Musk’s company, there is interest in municipalities such as Ciénega, Salinas Victoria and Apodaca.

Fernando Turner Dávila, a businessman in the automotive sector, acknowledges that there is widespread interest from companies in Nuevo León, an appetite that even spills over to the border areas in the neighboring state of Coahuila. “The municipalities of Escobedo, Pesquería, are growing a lot around here and it is expanding to Torreón and Saltillo (Coahuila),” he says. According to his experience, land prices are increasing from 20% to 40% so far this year.

Sergio Reséndez, general director of Colliers in the northern zone, warns that there is more demand for industrial land than is being offered. “There are practically no inventories available, the plants are demanding at their maximum and delivery times are being set a little longer. Speaking of equipment, fire-fighting systems, lighting, air conditioning, which are normally imported, have a significant delay, up to six months, because we also have a problem of a shortage of drivers”, he comments.

At this time, Reséndez specifies, in the Monterrey metropolitan area two million square meters are being set up for this use by the end of 2023, but the demand from companies reaches six million square meters. “The excess demand has had an impact on the price of leases and land in Monterrey. In 2022, just returning from the pandemic, a normal rent was around 3.5 to 4 dollars per square meter and today it is around 6.5 and 7 dollars, the value practically doubled in a period of a couple of years”, he mentions.

In land, he adds, before the sale prices were between 50 and 60 dollars per square meter. Now, they are between 90 and 100 dollars. Reséndez acknowledges that this industrial boom has also led to speculation with land at $150 per square meter, however, the specialist assures that this attempt to skyrocket prices has not yet crystallized because it has not been sold that expensive.

From the Mexican Association of Industrial Parks (AMPIP) indicated that the cost of each industrial land depends on the location and the feasibility of services at the foot of the lot. The agency reports that in cities like Monterrey the price became more expensive after Tesla’s announcement between 30% and 50%, while in other cities like Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua) the price is 30% to 40%. “At AMPIP we have identified 50 new industrial parks under construction, with an estimated investment of 1,900 million dollars,” it asserts.

The phenomenon of relocating companies to be closer to the US, the largest market in the world, continues to generate profits in Mexico. According to BBVA’s analysis, investments by nearshoring in the country they totaled 42,000 million dollars in the first half of the year, mainly in the expansion of production capacity.

