Srinagar

In northern Kashmir, the Indian Army on Saturday, along with the state police, foiled a large plan of terrorists backed by the Pakistan Army. The militants were attempting to smuggle arms from PoK via the Kishanganga River. As soon as the information was received, the army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted a joint operation and seized the weapons of the terrorists and seized them.

The news has been confirmed by Lieutenant General BS Raju of the GOC Chinar Corps. He said that by using surveillance devices, our jawan jawans have succeeded in getting a hold of the weapons being smuggled by Pakistan. He said that this incident shows that Pakistan’s intentions are still the same. We will continue to struggle with similar bad intentions of Pakistan in the coming days.

Smuggling information obtained through surveillance



250-300 launch pads of cross-border terrorists

According to the information of our intelligence agency, there are about 250-300 terror launch pads towards Pakistan. Despite regular infiltration attempts by terrorists, we are able to keep them away from our regular efforts.

Cross border arms smuggling

Let me tell you that on Saturday, the soldiers of the Indian Army in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir failed the plans of the terrorists supported by the Pakistan Army. The terrorists were trying to smuggle arms from across the border. Using the surveillance resources, the Indian Army personnel caught the Pakistani terrorists making such nefarious efforts. The army had detected terrorist activities along the banks of the Kishan-Ganga river.

Arms recovered

Attempt to smuggle by river

Soon after, a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched. It was reported that two or three terrorists were trying to transport some goods from the far bank of the river in a rope-tied tube. Meanwhile, army personnel reached there and seized the weapons. 4 AK-74 rifles, 8 magazines and 230 AK rifles have been recovered from the terrorists.