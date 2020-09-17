Highlights: 52 kg explosives recovered in Karve area of ​​Gadikal in Kashmir

Indian army foiled a terror attack like Pulwama

416 packets of explosives were recovered, explosives hidden in water tank

new Delhi

The Indian Army on Thursday recovered 52 kilograms of explosives in the Karewa area of ​​Gadikal in Kashmir to prevent an attack like Pulwama. The terrorists kept these explosives hidden in water tanks. The Pulwama attack took place last year near the place where these explosives have been found.

Army officials said the explosives were found near a national highway. The Pulwama terror attack took place last year near the place from where these explosives were recovered, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. “We have postponed another attack like Pulwama,” said an army officer.

Explosives recovered from water tank

During the search operation, explosives were recovered from a water tank at around 8 am, officials said. “416 packets of explosives were recovered, each weighing 125 grams,” said an official, adding that 50 detonators were recovered from another water tank during a search operation in the area. He said that these explosives are known as ‘Super-90’ or ‘S-90’.

There was an attack in Pulwama last year

Explain that there was a major attack on CRPF convoy on 14 February 2019 in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in this attack in Awantipora of Pulwama. In this attack Jaish-e-Mohammed militants used a car loaded with IEDs, which was fought by a convoy of CRPF personnel. Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for this attack.