The terrorist attack in the suburbs of Paris, committed on October 16 by an 18-year-old Chechen, remains the focus of European media attention. On Sunday, October 18, mass actions of solidarity swept across France in memory of the murdered history teacher Samuel Pati, who was beheaded by Abdullah Anzorov right in the middle of the street. Flowers continue to be brought to the school where Paty taught. But is only Anzorov responsible for this crime? This question considers Le Monde newspaper, the main one for today. In its article, the publication analyzes the events that preceded the tragedy and draws important conclusions. “FACTS” prepared a complete translation of this high-profile publication.

“Three days after a knife attack that killed a history and geography teacher at the College Bois-d’Aulne in Conflans-Saint-Honorine (Department of Yvelines), whose body was found decapitated on Friday, October 16, near the educational institution where he taught French investigators are developing several versions. But one of their immediate tasks is to try to understand how the attacker from Evreux, more than 80 km from Conflans, was able to identify his victim when the teacher left after school on the eve of school holidays.

History teacher Samuel Pati

Did the killer, an 18-year-old young man of Chechen origin, who was then fired by the police with nine bullets, know his victim in advance? This would mean the possible presence of accomplices. Did he have specific information about the identity and work schedule of a 47-year-old teacher, father of a 5-year-old child, who showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a civic education lesson a few days earlier? Or was the murder he committed with a 35cm kitchen knife merely the result of an individual outbreak of violence?

At this stage of the investigation, all these versions remain open. However, according to our data, one detail can confirm the second assumption. When Abdullah Anzorov arrived at Bois-d’Aulne College on Friday armed with two knives and an airsoft gun, he resorted to an unusual procedure for a terrorist. He had several hundred euros with him and turned to college students, offering them money in exchange for information about the teacher. Then the amount received passed from hand to hand. For this reason, one of the 15-year-old students was taken into custody on Sunday.

At the moment, there is nothing to say that the boy who pointed to Samuel Pati could imagine such a gloomy continuation of events. At this stage of the investigation, the account of the hours and days leading up to the attack remains unclear, as several sources interviewed by Le Monde admitted. The interrogations of 11 people currently in custody overlap and partly contradict each other. In particular, the moments of the departure of a young Chechen from Evreux to Conflans-Saint-Honorine or the presence or absence of a 13-year-old student at the school institution during the lesson of Pati, whose story prompted her father to call for the start of a campaign against the teacher on social networks …

Since Friday, the judicial police are also studying how the radicalization of Abdullah Anzorov, who was born on March 12, 2002, in Moscow, took place. His relatives in custody, including his parents, a 69-year-old grandfather and one of his 17-year-old brothers, believe that this happened in the last six months, a maximum of a year. Before the terrorist attack, the police knew nothing about this unsociable and taciturn martial arts lover.

Abdullah Anzorov, a Chechen by birth, arrived in France at the age of 8, received refugee status with the help of his parents after applying to the National Refugee Court in 2011. This is a standard procedure for many asylum seekers. A residence permit was found with the terrorist, which he received in March this year, when he came of age. The document is valid until March 2030.

The main source of data that allows for a more accurate date of Abdullah Anzorov’s sharp turn in views is the Twitter account in which he claimed responsibility for the attack by posting a photo of Samuel Pati’s severed head, accompanied by a message. This Twitter account was created by Abdullah Anzorov in June under the pseudonym Al-Ansar @ tchétchène 270 … Over 400 tweets have been posted to the account in recent weeks. The young man circulated many passages from the Koran, commented on various news, for example, a bill against separatism, and denounced the “infidels”. Among the hundreds or so of subscribers there were many young people of Chechen origin, some of whom referred to radical Islam.

Three videos contributed to the violent social media reaction against the teacher, according to information released by anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard during a press conference on Saturday 17 October.

The first is dated October 7th. In this video posted on Facebook, the teenage girl’s father, Brahim Shnina, tells the first story that his 13-year-old daughter told him. He said she told him that Pati asked Muslim students from his class to raise their hands and then leave the class if they didn’t want to see the images he was about to show. In particular, the image of the “naked prophet”. Embarrassed by this approach, the girl rebelled and was almost expelled from school. Then the father first called for mobilizing forces against the teacher.

In the second video, released on October 8, the student’s father shared the same story. But this time he went much further. He described the teacher as “a wicked and a bully” and even more vehemently called for mobilization. “If you want us to be together and say ‘Stop! Do not touch our children “, – send me a message …” – said Brahim and gave his mobile number. He then indicated the name of Samuel Pati and the address of the college in Conflans in separate text.

The father of a 13-year-old student on social media described the teacher as “a wicked and a bully” and called for mobilization

Finally, the third video, published on October 12, according to the judiciary, caused the greatest confidence in the words of the father and his daughter. This time it was recorded by an Islamist who has long been known to the French special services, Abdelhakim Sefriui. This radical pro-Palestinian activist and violent anti-Zionist is a veteran of the Sheikh Yassin organization, named after one of the founders of the radical Hamas movement. In a video filmed in front of Bois d’Aulne College, a 13-year-old student accompanies him. “Even the non-Muslim students were shocked,” says the girl, whom he again asked to tell the story. Sefriui is now taken into custody along with his wife.

On the evening of October 8, Brahim decided to go with his daughter to the police station and file a complaint about the “distribution of pedopornography.” They took the case quite seriously, immediately began an investigation and conducted interrogations. On this occasion, Pati was interrogated, he defended himself, said that he had no bad intentions during his lesson. He said that he only advised his students to look away if they did not want to see the images he was about to show. Shocked by the approach of the student’s parents, he, in turn, filed a complaint about libel.

In the meantime, these videos were sent via social networks to the La Madeleine workers’ quarter in Evreux, where Abdullah Anzorov lived. The first video of the girl’s father, in particular, was shared by the account of the mosque in Pantin on Facebook (department of Seine-Saint-Denis), a very influential place of worship in a small suburb of Paris, where for a long time the imam, who was under the control of the Salafis, preached, to whose account almost 100 thousands of people.

Interviewed by Le Monde, Mohammad Hennich, secretary general of the Union of Muslims of Seine-Saint-Denis (UAM 93), closely associated with the mosque, defends this position. “In his first video, Brahim Shnina testified under his real name and gave his mobile phone number. We considered this a guarantee of sincerity. But when we saw that Abdelhakim Sefriui had entered the game, we stopped there … We did not think that it would lead to a terrorist attack, but we were sure that it would end badly. “

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that journalists found and posted on the network a photo of an 18-year-old terrorist who beheaded the teacher.

Translation by Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS” (original by Elise Vincent, Nicolas Chapuis / Le Monde)

