A study issued on Saturday by the European Center for Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Studies mentioned a map of European measures during the year 2021 to confront the Muslim Brotherhood’s penetration, combat extremism, and track sources of funding for terrorist organizations, in several countries, including Britain, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria, and mentioned the most prominent terrorist operations in those countries as well as the planned measures. To be taken during the next year within the framework of the European Union’s comprehensive strategy to confront terrorism and extremism.

For his part, Jassim Mohamed, head of the European Center and a security expert, said that the threat of extremist groups, including the Brotherhood, which is classified as terrorist in several countries, will remain a threat in various countries of the European continent, which means the importance of continuing to strengthen legislation and security and legal procedures to limit them and confront their spread in societies. .

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Muhammad stressed the importance of adopting a package of measures to cordon off the efforts and efforts of “political Islam” currents to spread extremist ideology, as well as confronting the propaganda and media machine of extremist Salafist groups.

What are the new coping mechanisms?

The head of the European Center pointed to the importance of enacting strict laws and legislation to legalize the activities of these economic currents and drying up their sources of funding, as well as forming specialized teams to pursue and monitor extremist right-wing elements and ban the activities of extreme right-wing groups, in addition to neutralizing the extremist activities of Islamist and right-wing extremist groups via the Internet and strengthening cooperation with technology companies. Giant digital, which contributes to addressing this extremist currents.

Existing danger and continuous confrontation

According to the study, Britain suffered during 2021 from several terrorist attacks, starting with the stabbing of Parliamentarian David Amis and ending with the Liverpool bombing.

Sweden and Britain have adopted several strategies to combat far-right and Islamist terrorism and to prevent mixed threats. Countries have also increased the resilience of critical infrastructure and security measures to enhance cybersecurity.

Germany and Austria also made extensive efforts to combat extremism and terrorism during the year 2021, and succeeded well in limiting the activities of extremist groups, by placing some organizations and associations under surveillance, while others were banned.

In the same context, the French government revealed on April 5, 2021, a new draft law to combat terrorism by monitoring the Internet such as “WhatsApp”, “Signal” and “Telegram” using algorithms, and expanding the use of algorithms by the French intelligence services to track potential terrorists.