New terrorism alarm: fear returns on flights and on the streets

Two seemingly separate episodes triggered a new one terrorism alert. Yesterday, a policeman was killed to stab wounds from a man who shouted “Allah Akbar“before hitting it and right above the Italian skies two flightsdirected to New York And Dubai they were made to go back to the airport of departure due to suspicious people on board. As announced by the public prosecutor of the Belgian capital, the attack on the policeman took place in Brussels in the district of Schaerbeek and has also seen involved another agent. The killer, local media reported, would have shouted “Allah Akbar” (“God is great”) before striking. Investigators have neither confirmed nor denied the news. The power of attorney anti Terrorism guide the investigations.

“We took over the file because there is a suspicion of a terrorist motive, which obviously will have to be confirmed or denied by the investigations. I follow the situation closely and remain in close contact with the mayorthe commander of corps and services of police. This violence is unacceptable“. The words of the Belgian Interior Minister. The other alarm was triggered by the suspicion of a possible hijacking of two Emirates flights. A flight to Dubai was blocked from departing at the airport of the Greek capital, passengers subjected to strict controls. Another flight departing from Athens for New York it came up to the height of Sardinia and then he was turned back, escorted by two Italian fightersbut it was a false alarm.

