Isaac Newton was stumped. He had already discovered how gravity holds the universe together and predicted the movements of celestial bodies, such as the path of the Moon around the Earth. Now, taking into account the gravitational pulls of the Sun, he sought to improve his lunar predictions. Instead, he made them worse.

The setback, Newton’s friend Edmond Halley reported, “made his head ache and kept him awake so often that he didn’t want to think about it anymore.”

Today it is called the three-body problem. Famous in science and science fiction for orbital disturbances and chaotic phenomena, it has recently become a concern for atomic experts and military gliders.. As Beijing rapidly expands its nuclear arsenal, they warn that the world of atomic superpowers is about to escalate from two to three. The outcome, they add, compared to the now 70-year-old Moscow-Washington standoff, could represent a dangerous new type of unthinkable situation.

The coming era could encourage “states to resort to nuclear weapons in a crisis,” Andrew F. Krepinevich Jr., a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, recently warned. He cited the instabilities observed by physicists and astronomers as a harbinger.

Experts say the tripolar era could put human survival at risk. But they also cite three-body lessons from nature, beginning with Newton, that suggest possible ways forward. However, so far no answer stands out.

“We have to change the traditional approach of equalizing weapons or strategic delivery systems, but it’s still not clear how to do it,” said Ernest J. Moniz, a physicist who, as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Energy, oversaw the nuclear arsenal. US.

Advocates of strong military power want to expand the US arsenal in response to China’s nuclear rise and the threat of Beijing joining forces with Moscow. Those in favor of diplomacy argue that Washington should deal with the two superpowers independently and seek diplomatic ties that reinforce the stability of two bodies.

In many aspects of nature, all three have an almost magical power to wreak havoc. The interval from two to three can produce an illogical jump in complexity, as Newton discovered.

Atoms illustrate complexity. Hydrogen has two main parts, a nucleus and an orbital electron. Physicists can predict the future states of the subatomic particle with great accuracy, said Michael S. Lubell, a professor of physics at the City College of New York.

But helium has two electrons. The interaction of those two particles with the nucleus throws them into a complicated state beyond the comprehension of science. The jump in disarray also manifests in whirlpools and whirlpools, tornadoes and hurricanes. If two swirling bodies approach each other, they move in a straight line or orbit each other.

“With three, things immediately get complicated,” said Michael J. Shelley, a fluid dynamics specialist at New York University. “They can collapse into each other. It gets very messy and unpredictable.”

Leapfrogging also appears in human life when threesomes make social complexities soar. Two brothers have a relationship. But a third child results in seven types of ties between siblings: three one-to-one relationships, three one-to-two relationships, and one group relationship. Parents are outnumbered and chaos can ensue.

However, three-star clusters turn out to be relatively rare in the universe because stragglers in wide orbits are often ejected or absorbed by passing star systems.

The Cold War averted nuclear war in part because its mature structures echoed the binary stability astronomers see in the heavens and young families see in the play of two children.

The arms race fueled the Cold War fear of mutual annihilation. Soon, the antagonists took advantage of the parity of forces to reduce the risk of conflict. Negotiated agreements placed Moscow and Washington on an equal footing, intended to replace war with tense impasses, as is the case with Russia and the United States today.

“There is a stable equality,” said William I. Newman, a professor of astrophysics at the University of California, Los Angeles, who helps manage the Los Alamos weapons laboratory for the University of California. “Any deviation from that will heighten instability.”

The looming diversion is Beijing’s plan to produce 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, as estimated by the US Department of Defense. That would represent a quintupling of the “minimum deterrent” that Beijing had for more than half a century and would make it a nuclear pair of Moscow and Washington.

Newman calls the tripolar state “much less resilient” than the bipolar confrontation. Still, three-body theorists see several ways to avoid the inconceivable.

For example, in an article in Foreign Affairs magazine last year, Krepinevich argued that Moscow could fade into economic and strategic insignificance, leaving strong Beijing and Washington to “fight the path to a new bipolar equilibrium.” Last month’s armed revolt in Russia highlights not only Moscow’s weakness, but also the threat of new instability in an atomic superpower.

Siegfried S. Hecker, former director of the Los Alamos weapons laboratory in New Mexico, argued that Washington should deal with the rival superpowers as separate entities.

“I don’t see Russia and China working together” on atomic strategies, he said. “I see it as two bipolars.” With the war in Ukraine continuing and Washington having little interaction with Moscow, Hecker added, now is a good time to “work with the Chinese” on building a two-body relationship.

Passionate security analysts call for rapidly expanding the US arsenal. In March, the Livermore, California, weapons laboratory released a report arguing that the buildup should begin in early 2026 when New START, one of the last major arms control agreements between Moscow and Washington, expires. Retired warhead swarms should be redeployed, the report said.

Despite Washington’s proposals to match the combined forces of Beijing and Moscow, analysts say attempts at parity are likely to fail. That’s because Washington’s rivals would likely expand their arsenals.

Instead of arms equivalency, analysts see endless arms races that could raise the risk of miscalculations and war.

Newton’s nightmare may still offer practical advice, said Melvin G. Deale, director of the School for Advanced Nuclear Deterrence Studies at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

Basically, Deaile said, he argues that the US military should adopt a strategy of flexibility. “Static deterrence will not be enough,” he stated in an Air Force magazine. “Deterrence will have to become agile.”

In an interview, Deale expressed his confidence that the existential threats of the tripolar world could be successfully managed.

“We have to realize that this problem is limited and has some stability,” Deaile said. Despite the likelihood of clashes between the three atomic superpowers, he said, “there are still ways to maintain stability.”

Deaile, a retired Air Force colonel, echoed the approach of Hecker, the former director of Los Alamos, the birthplace of the atomic bomb. Each expert argued that maintaining an uneasy peace between nuclear enemies forced them to talk, share concerns, and take modest steps to build confidence. “We have to keep the lines of communication open,” Deale said.

After all, he added, “Neither of these nations wants to wipe each other off the face of the earth.”

By: William J Broad