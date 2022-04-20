Saints & Sinner Chapter 2 – Retribution continues the story where the original game left off.

It’s one of the best VR video games and also one of the most harrowing experiences we’ve had with this technology, so it was a joy to discover The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution in the special event Meta Quest Gaming Show that has served to discover other new projects for the virtual reality of Oculus Quest.

Described as “the new chapter” in the story of this horror adventure based on The Walking Dead universe comics, Retribution will take into account our decisions in the original game to face new challenges in an action, horror and survival adventure in the one in which we will have to take sides in key moments of the game while we escape from the walking dead in the cold and ruthless New Orleans that it recreates.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 puts us back in the shoes of The Tourist, “surrounded by endless hordes of walkers” and other survivors who will not make things easy for us. Precisely, the trailer of this new VR video game lets us see some moments of tension so typical of the robert kirkman comicswith zombies advancing en masse towards us without having enough ammunition to kill them all.

Once again we will have to resort to melee weapons, among which a chainsaw stands out, which promises to have a great role in the action of the video game. For now, the release date of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 – Retribution has not been specified, but it has been confirmed that it will be released in 2022 and that it will be available on both Quest and other virtual reality platforms.

