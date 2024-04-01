AliExpress, the e-commerce platform known for offering a wide range of products at competitive prices, has announced an offer that you cannot miss, it is the Xiaomi POCO C65 in its global version, available for a limited time at only $2,087 pesos. This special price represents a savings of 29% on its original value of $2,939 pesos.

Known to be the terror of the mid-range, this device offers high-performance features at an affordable price. With an impressive screen of 6.74 inches with HD+ resolution and protection Corning Gorilla Glasshe POCO C65 guarantees an immersive and long-lasting visual experience.

In terms of performance, the POCO C65 is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor eight cores that offer optimal performance to run any application and advanced device functions. Furthermore, their 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage They provide the necessary support to use multitasking mode and save photos, videos and any favorite moments.

The 5000 mAh battery with fast charging 18W provides long-lasting battery life and efficient charging times, allowing users to enjoy their device for longer without worrying about running out of power at critical times.

Regarding photography, the LITTLE C65 It has a triple camera system that includes a main lens of 50MPallowing to capture sharp images and detailed in any situation.

Additionally, the device offers additional features designed to meet the needs of modern users, such as a fingerprints for a fast and secure unlockingand a headphone jack to enjoy music without problems.

It is important to note that additional shipping costs may apply when purchasing from AliExpress due to transportation from China to the final destination. However, with all the features and attractive price of the Xiaomi POCO C65, This deal is certainly worth considering for those looking for a quality device at an affordable price.