Movistar has launched Pearl, by Ti West. This movie is the prequel to another call X and, in theory, better than X. Pearl It is preceded by great reviews and also by angry reactions from horror fans. The problem is that almost all of its potential viewers have already seen it. Where? I don’t know, on some pirate ship. And because? Because they need to comment before anyone else. It is a widespread disease among fans of certain things (horror movies, the anime, historical re-enactment or any other minority need) the need to paper the world with their opinion. And opinions, moreover, are more contagious than ringworm.

It is also true that everyone who has grown up with the Internet knows that the game is basically about throwing stones at whatever: against the one in front, against the one below, against the one above, or against the roof itself if it is necessary. Who would risk distributing Pearl if they had already thrown all the stones? Is it even profitable to spend the money to put it on a platform? Very few people are going to the movies, and there are not a few voices that warn that the days of theaters are numbered.

Hopefully it is not true, because the cinema must be seen in the dark and projected on a screen, even though we have become accustomed to the homemade option. Yeah Pearl Had it been released in theaters, no one would have gone, because all its potential viewers have already seen it. If a product is not profitable, it stops manufacturing. Does the world need more horror movies? Well probably not. But if you like it, if you enjoy it, try to keep it existing, lest tomorrow you have a stone in your hand but nowhere to throw it.

