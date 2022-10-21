It was August 2020 and Mexico had just overcome what the Government called the most catastrophic scenario: 60,000 deaths from covid-19. It was the third country in the world, only behind the United States and Brazil, with the most deaths from this new disease for which there was no vaccine. At the heart of the fight against the virus were GG, DA and VA The three researchers had been hired by the InDRE (Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference) as reinforcement to combat the pandemic. Added to the extraordinary workload −working days lasted up to 16 hours− was the terror of his partner Alejandro’s behavior N. The three scientists denounced touching and sexual harassment in the workplace: he ended up being fired, but so were they. Since then, the lawsuits have been in the hands of the Attorney General’s Office, although in these two years hardly any progress has been made. Consulted by these accusations, the Ministry of Health has not wanted to answer the questions of this newspaper.

The pandemic collapsed the Mexican health system. Hospitals did not carry out enough tests to diagnose a disease that accumulated hundreds of deaths every day. GG she was 35 years old and was finishing her doctorate when she was called to attend the emergency at InDRE, the center in charge of processing covid tests. She entered on August 5 along with some thirty other classmates. They divided them into three areas: virus inactivation, RNA extraction or diagnosis. She touched him first.

Soon the type of marathon day they were going to face was revealed. In his team they entered at seven in the morning and left at 11 at night. They had 40 minutes to eat. They had no bathroom breaks. Between 12 colleagues they could process 1,200 samples a day. They came from the hospitals of various mayors of Mexico City and their prisons, they also received 10% of the tests that were positive throughout the country, to make a diagnosis. Despite the exhaustion, he acknowledges: “I was very excited to work with the virus.”

On his second day he went for ice, unpacked samples and placed them in a fume hood. “It was very fast how things happened,” she says. Inside the laboratory, Alejandro first approached another colleague, whispered something in her ear, the young woman stiffened and ran out of the room. GG was left alone and it was her turn.

GG poses from behind for a portrait, on October 19, 2022, in Mexico City. aurea del rosario

He relates that the man approached him from behind, stuck, too much, and with his hand he grabbed his chest. He asked her in a “very dirty voice”: “Do you like to be touched?” The researcher answered with fear that no, that she could stop doing it. “That’s why I ask that they get offended later,” he answered. “The whole time he was talking to me he was touching my breast. I stayed in shock. She did not know what to do. I froze”, she recounts still overwhelmed.

He decided not to say anything: “I was afraid of losing my job and that no one would believe me.” Alejandro was the husband of the technical head of the laboratory at that time, Natividad O. The days inside continued while the nightmare stretched on. “Every day something happened with him, an inappropriate approach or a comment like ‘I would tell you to take everything off, but it’s not going to bother you”, narrates GG

Two weeks later, new colleagues joined the unit, including VA, 31 years old at the time. The researcher was finishing a doctorate in Biomedicine and Molecular Biotechnology and had worked in other hospitals in the extraction and amplification of samples. “We didn’t even have 30 minutes to work together and she already asked me if I had a boyfriend or lover. It made me unpleasant. I told him that I had been happily married for five years. He told me that he had been married for ’16 miserable years’. So he did not know that my boss was his wife, ”says the scientist.

In the weeks that followed, VA recalls awkward rubbing and touching that got worse until one day he roughly grabbed her butt. “I turned around and yelled at him, ‘Watch what you’re doing,'” she says. All these situations, she says, happened inside the work area and many in front of the team leader. “After that they began to treat me very badly, they told me that I did not know how to work, they made me carry very heavy ice chests, to make the sample banks that, being all positive, is more risky. They had me blocked. Not just him, but also her, that’s why I assume she also knew, ”she points out.

They endured the situation for weeks, in which Alejandro’s harassment and workplace harassment were mixed. “I said I am going to continue working, I am going to continue for the country, almost because of nationalism, because of the pandemic we were facing, but everything caused me a lot of insecurity. When I left that place I was no longer worth anything, ”says he VA And they were not the only ones:“ He was mainly cruel to another companion, who was the youngest, she was 28 years old and very thin. He always chose her, ”recalls GG

A pattern of repeated bullying

The situation exploded after a meal when the three researchers decided to tell what they were experiencing and expose it to other colleagues. In that talk was DA, who had suffered the same situation only five months before. The biologist arrived in May 2020 at InDRE specializing in public health and infectious diseases. She was one of the first researchers hired to support the pandemic, with a contract financed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Like her classmates, Alejandro’s awkward behavior started very early.

“In June, it was Thursday, I bent down to open my locker, where we were changing shoes to enter the restricted areas, and the guy passed behind me, took me by the waist and rubbed his whole being,” he narrates. “I stayed in shock, in my head it was ‘net did it?’. When I reacted I said, ‘Hey, what’s wrong with you, calm down,’ and then he just turned around laughing, ”she continues. “I kept working with our special protection team and when I finished I asked: ‘Did it help you in any way?’ Only he laughed, ”she points out.

The researcher, who was then 39 years old and had a long history behind her, recognizes a pattern of behavior that she tried to repeat on another occasion. Still angry, she reports that she decided that enough was enough and she went to report it to the InDRE’s Director of Diagnosis and Reference, Dr. Irma López. “I told him that I didn’t need to be in such an uncomfortable work environment, that I came to work and that it wasn’t fair,” she says. López, who knew her from having worked in collaboration with InDRE years before, apologized and changed her area. “He told me: ‘I promise you he’s going to be in the crosshairs and the next time he commits he’s gone.’ It did not seem right to me, but Alejandro was the husband of her right hand, ”she points out DA

DA covers his face with both hands, on October 19, 2022, in Mexico City. aurea del rosario

For that reason, when only a few months later the cases of sexual harassment had multiplied, they all decided to return to directing. There, on September 30, the four recounted their cases again in front of several officials and the InDRE psychologist. They were promised solutions and support from the institute. “Doctors Irma López and Gisela Barrera burst into tears saying that Natividad was like his daughter, how were they going to tell her,” recalls GG. They agreed to fire him and they did. Alejandro left the InDRE escorted by the National Guard, which watches over the federal center.

Terminated one by one

The surprise came when they were dispensing with their work one after another. It first happened to GG and her other partner who also denounced the harassment —and that she has not told her testimony to this newspaper—. On October 30, they renewed the contracts of all the colleagues with whom they entered, except theirs. Since then, this researcher receives psychological and psychiatric treatment, she has faced depression and suicide attempts. She has not returned to work in her field, she could not finish her doctorate. She works as an environmental manager.

VA, who had a longer contract, continued alone in the area, without Alejandro, but with his wife. “Those were the most difficult months of my life,” he recounts, describing assignments to search for hundreds of samples for three hours in cold rooms at minus 20 degrees or pipetting so long that he ended up with cracked fingertips. She tried to talk to another director, Lucía Hernández, about the situation, who told her that she had to build character. They terminated her contract on March 17, 2021. She was also the only one of all those who entered with her: “I left very devastated, I did not want to continue living. They referred me to a psychologist and gave me a diagnosis of generalized anxiety, post-traumatic stress and severe depression. She now works as a laboratory manager in a private clinic.

Of the complainants, finally only DA remained within the InDRE. “All the time they were trying to put their feet in me. Natividad asked the union for support to get me out, the directors said that I was a man eater, that I was the conflictive one, that they dressed me provocatively when we were wearing a surgical gown!”, she relates, “I tried to take her calmly, but I began to have anxiety attacks”. They tried to terminate her contract on one occasion, but through a contact at Insabi she was able to expose the situation. They extended it until December 2021 and that’s where it ended. “I was a victim and they re-victimized me,” he says. She is now working as a legislative adviser, outside of her public health field.

On December 20, 2020, GG, VA and her other partner filed a complaint for sexual abuse with the FGR. They also contacted the Internal Control Body (OIC), the Insabi and the Inmujeres: none recognized themselves capable of giving an answer. Two years later, the InDRE has repeatedly refused to provide the evidence requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigative Police has still not entered the institute’s facilities or called witnesses. Everything is still frozen. Gathered on a cold October afternoon, the three women, who grew closer after what happened, share their frustration at the lack of progress. “The three of us have very difficult days. We became good friends, but we are no longer who we were.

