“Now I live in a state of constant fear. I can’t plan anything,” says 27-year-old Peter.

He is a salesman who lives in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg and in recent days has faced the possibility of being called up to fight as part of the Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.

In late July, Moscow raised the maximum conscription age, expanding the pool of men who can be called up to join the army. Peter is one of the millions affected by this change.

Prior to this, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 27 had to complete one year of compulsory military service. The conscription was carried out twice a year.

Now, all men up to 30 years old can be summoned.

“I was going to get a mortgage this year and buy an apartment for our family,” Peter tells the BBC. “My wife and I were talking about plans for the future. Now everything is on hold.”

“Starting next January I can be called up and sent to Ukraine. I don’t want to join the army, I don’t want to participate in this war and die for someone else’s goals.”

The Russian parliament has also passed a bill that significantly increases fines for those who fail to report to a conscription office after receiving a draft notice.

They can be punished with fines of up to 30,000 rubles (about US$315) after the law goes into effect on October 1. That’s 10 times the current maximum fine.

Last fall, when the government announced a mobilization of 300,000 reservists, tens of thousands of men left Russia. Now, the authorities have imposed a new law that prohibits recruits from leaving the country once they receive their draft notice.

“I want to see my daughter grow up and live in peace”

Alex is 30 years old and works in a factory in Moscow. His position is considered essential, so he was promised a document that gives him immunity from being drafted, he assures him.

“Two weeks ago, I suddenly started receiving numerous calls and messages from the military enlistment office. They told me that I should go and register as exempt from conscription,” he told the BBC.

“I had doubts, but I finally decided to go,” he says.

To his surprise, the military enlistment officers began to tell him that “he must be a real man and not hide behind his papers.”

Then, he says, one of the officers took his documents and stamped them, forcing Alex to join the army in case of mobilization. He tried to protest.

“The officer became sentimental and told me that ‘the country has given a lot and that men are born to be soldiers.’ So now I must be ready to fight and die for the country.”

“I said that I don’t want to fight or die, I want to see my daughter grow up and live in peace. The officer reminded me that if I don’t show up, I can receive up to 15 years in prison,” explains Álex.

“If I go to the dentist, they can send me to war”

In April, Russian lawmakers adopted another law creating a digital recruitment notification system.

It allows call-up papers to be delivered online instead of in person, greatly increasing the chance of finding those trying to avoid joining the military.

Alex says he now fears that wherever he goes, the government will watch him: “I’m afraid that even if I go to the dentist, they might catch me and send me off to war.

“My anxiety has reached its maximum levels. I try to appear calm so as not to stress my wife and daughter, but they still see that I am struggling.”

At the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that the recruits would not engage in active combat. However, there is evidence that at least some have been deployed to fight in Ukraine on various occasions.

Deployed without training

The BBC Russian Service has confirmed that at least 57 recruits have been killed over the past 17 months.

Currently, hundreds of conscripts are employed to guard the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“Our guys are deployed on the Ukrainian border. Some have already been killed, others are wounded,” says Valentina, whose 19-year-old son was called up by the army last fall and sent to the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

“Rockets are constantly flying around, Russian positions are constantly being attacked by drones. Is this really a suitable task for conscripts? They have almost zero training. Where are the border guards and professional units?” he questions.

The woman has written numerous complaints to military officials and the prosecutor’s office, she says, without receiving a substantive response.

Russia is believed to have suffered heavy casualties in almost a year and a half of fighting, but the country’s defense ministry is reluctant to release the figures.

An independent investigation by the BBC Russian service, together with the independent Russian website Mediazona, has confirmed the names of more than 29,000 Russian fighters who have been killed since the February 2022 invasion.

This includes both the Russian military and individuals fighting for the Wagner mercenary group. It is a minimum figure for Russia’s total war losses, but the actual number is likely to be at least twice this amount.

“My father supports Putin, so after the start of the invasion we barely spoke,” says Peter, the 27-year-old salesman from St. Petersburg.

He recently spoke with lawyers who said he should legally have reservist status because he turned 27 before the new law went into effect.

However, they immediately added that if you go to the military office to check your status, you can be recruited on the spot.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/articles/c513edjp8k1o, IMPORTING DATE: 2023-08-06 03:00:10

OLGA IVSHINA – BBC NEWS RUSSIA