Police and forensic technicians are at the site where human remains were found in Chilapa, Guerrero, in March 2022. STRINGER (REUTERS)

They were six heads placed in a line on the roof of a car. The state police located them this Thursday at 06:45 in Chilapa, Guerrero. Next to him, several black bags with human remains and a tarpaulin warning that the sale of drugs is not allowed, nor are kidnappings. The macabre scene was on Eucaria Apreza Boulevard, the main avenue of Chilapa, without hiding places or decorations. Less than a week ago three more were found decapitated in Iguala, and at the beginning of the month, two more heads were found on top of a taxi in Acapulco. The State is facing a period of unbridled violence caused by the rearrangement of criminal groups in the region. The alarm is intensifying in the downtown area, with its capital, Chilpancingo, and on the route to the mountains, with Chilapa, Atlixtac, and the mountainous areas that lead to the coast.

The Attorney General of the State of Guerrero has today opened an investigation for qualified multiple homicide. Agents found the mutilated bodies in a gray Pointer-type vehicle. Inside were the plastic bags, black and transparent, with the human remains, outside were the heads. The ministerial investigative police has traveled to the La Villa neighborhood for the investigations. The bodies have been transferred to the forensic medical service. At the moment, the age, sex or identification of any of the six victims has not been confirmed. “They are unknown as unknown”, reported the FGE.

A message written on a piece of cardboard and hung between two trees at the scene of the crime read: “In Chilapa it is strictly forbidden to sell and consume glass, kidnap, charge for flats and steal. This is going to happen to those who are doing blowjobs. All these crimes have capital punishment and the rules are followed because they are followed. The plaza has an owner and is respected”.

Canvas placed at the site where human remains were found in Chilapa, Guerrero. COURTESY

In Chilapa and its communities, there is an open war between community police officers and those known as Los Ardillos. This criminal group has participated in some of the most violent episodes in the area in the last decade, from mass disappearances to massacres. Entangled for years in a spiral of attacks against the Los Rojos cartel, Los Ardillos continue their scale of violence even though their rivals were dismantled at the beginning of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration. In a conversation with EL PAÍS, the region’s community police, CIPOG-EZ, counts 38 dead and 18 missing since 2015. Los Ardillos are blamed for all the cases. The massacre this Thursday has not yet been attributed.

On March 24, three decapitated bodies appeared in Iguala, on a stretch of road to Santa Teresa. They were three men between 30 and 40 years old. A few meters away their heads were found. Authorities have not released further details of the case. It is presumed that it was an execution between some of the rival groups that are facing in the region. No more information has come out of the two men who appeared in a taxi in the touristic Diamond Zone of Acapulco. One of the heads was placed on the windshield wiper next to two cardboard: “This square has an owner,” it read again.

Mexico is facing a wave of violence and massacres. Last Sunday, 20 people were murdered in a cockfight arena in Michoacán, 17 were executed in broad daylight in another Michoacan municipality, San José de Gracia, or nine were murdered in a house in the tourist municipality of Atlixco in town. While the president and governors blame the crimes on the confrontation between rival gangs, there is no authority to contain the bleeding.

