Iván Granovsky is an Argentine producer who was behind films by Matías Piñeyro, Alejo Moguillansky, Mauro Andrizzi and Federico Pintos, among other names. He also tried to carry out, without much luck, some projects as a director. Or maybe not. Because this is what counts in a passage from The territories (available at Mubi), a possible autobiographical film in which Granovsky plays himself, in a kind of private travel diary that has more of drift than personal certainties.

And only those who know Granovsky in private will know if his doubts, his failures and his supposed irresponsibility are real or if they are elements that walk that path sometimes as auspicious as that of that strange area in which the documentary is tempted with the fiction, and where the producer and – now yes – director stands as a true antihero, person and character who suffer and support (or support) his most intimate. Among them, his father, Martín Granovsky, renowned Argentine journalist of international politics, that he makes of himself in the film, like his mother and some co-workers who accompany Iván’s professional ramblings.

“People think I’m a serious producer because I travel a lot,” says Granovsky in the first minutes of the film, where with his own voice-over he intersperses a quick description of his personal characteristics with details of his inability to carry out projects. That he sets himself as a goal: he cannot finish a film as a director, he miscalculates the budgets, it is difficult for him to get financing, he cannot completely close his ideas. In the midst of all that, the trip as an urgency, as a goal: as if by being in constant motion the possibilities could appear, including the possibility of love. Because Granovsky falls in love with every one of the women he crosses paths with in his film, with whom, of course, he is not very successful.

It is these passages that seem to balance the scale towards the fiction side, as in that lunch break between war chroniclers, loose sparks that are interspersed with the character’s search for stability, that he has to juggle to get ahead – even when he makes it clear that he has a primary financial supporter in his mother, who pays for some of his trips.

In this search for some stability, Iván has to carry out sporadic journalistic work without much success, which he achieves thanks to his contacts; from a meeting with the soccer player Ezequiel “Pocho” Lavezzi – at that time in the Argentine national team – that borders on disaster, to Juan Carlos Monedero, one of the founders of Podemos and ideologist of the 15-M Movement (or movement of the outraged), for collaborations free lance in different publications.

And it is in this metier where the figure and shadow of his father appear strongly. The encounters between the two pivot the film, they are Iván’s ground wire, and also a north, the maximum challenge for any international journalist: to be a war correspondent, to become in the line of fire. The closest his father was to this was when he covered the takeover of the La Tablada barracks, in January 1989, and that story ignites his son’s idea of ​​”being part of the news he read in the newspapers.”

That search, with their trips to different points of France, Portugal, Spain, Jerusalem, Lesbos and Palestine, among other destinations, They will take Granovsky to meet situations that will put him face to face with participants related to ETA actions and the Palestinian conflict, among several others.

With everything, The territories combines the geographical movement and the internal mobilization of a complex character (“don’t send me another one of your psychopathic emails,” says his producer, who lets go of his hand for being irresponsible), with scales in which humor is interspersed with trivia about flags and capitals of the world, and they end up shaping a kind of intimate, funny, agile and thoughtful blog.