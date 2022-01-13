The territorial defense forces of Ukraine will be 70% complete by the end of February, and their total strength will be 10,000 servicemen. This was announced on Wednesday, January 12, on Channel 24 by the Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuri Galushkin.

“The total strength of the territorial defense forces, determined in accordance with the Law“ On the Foundations of National Resistance ”, will be 10 thousand servicemen. These are military personnel who will serve in the peacetime state, ”he explained.

In the near future, Galushkin noted, it is planned to be staffed by 70%, and a reserve will be assigned to each battalion and brigade, which will number tens of thousands of people.

“We provide this reserve with weapons, equipment and are preparing to carry out missions,” the commander said.

According to him, the command of the territorial defense forces, together with the support units, will be located in Kiev.

Galushkin explained that in Rivne, Dnieper, Lvov and Odessa regional administrations will be located, which will include brigades and separate battalions. In total, 25 territorial defense brigades are being formed, that is, they will be in each region. The number of battalions will depend on the number of districts in the region.

The commander stressed that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has set him the task of deploying the Defense Forces “at full capacity” as soon as possible.

At the same time, they can be deployed without the introduction of a legal regime of martial law. In particular, at the suggestion of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of state, as the supreme commander-in-chief, can approve the decision of the NSDC on the deployment of military forces throughout Ukraine or in a specific area.

Earlier, on December 27, the mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko, at a meeting with the participation of the head of the municipal security department, the commander of the territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian capital, the leadership of the prosecutor’s office, the police and representatives of the army, made a demand to deploy the city’s territorial defense system. He noted that the Ukrainian capital is urged to prepare for various scenarios of events by “statements of Russia”.

In addition, at the meeting it was noted that the system of territorial defense of Kiev as a whole should start working in the near future, and in January the city will host command and staff exercises.

Earlier that day, the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, a deputy from the Golos party, Roman Kostenko, said that at the moment there was no serious reason to believe that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine. He stressed that “small movements of troops” near the border with Ukraine do not threaten the country with invasion. In addition, no significant “build-up of forces” has been recorded.

On December 23, during a press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin answered a question about Russia’s alleged plans to invade Ukraine. According to him, such statements give the impression that the Ukrainian side is “preparing a third operation” in Donbass.