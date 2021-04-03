The atmosphere was rarefied in the relationship between the PP and Ciudadanos since Inés Arrimadas took advantage of the outbreak of the pandemic to lift the veto of the PSOE and get away from the photo of Colón. From both formations it was denied then that there were frictions but the trust between Pablo Casado and the liberal leader had begun to break down. One year later, there is nothing left of the “excellent” personal relationship that both boasted in public and their divorce, which has resulted in a harsh cross of reproaches and mutual accusations of “treason,” is a fact.

The rupture was triggered by the decision of the orange party to present a motion of censure together with the PSOE in Murcia to unseat the PP – until that very moment its partner in government -, from the regional executive. An unexpected turn that dislodged the national leadership of the PP, which counterattacked giving Isabel Díaz Ayuso free rein to press the red button and call early elections in the Community of Madrid. In Genoa they do not hide that part of their strategy is to eat Ciudadanos. In fact, they maintain, that the doors of the formation are open for leaders, activists and orange voters who are disillusioned by the direction of the party.

But, despite the fact that the relationship between Casado and Arrimadas has reached the point of no return, the two formations try to confine the confrontation to these two territories to save the alliances woven throughout Spain from the cataclysm after the regional and municipal elections of 2019, which they had a single exception in Castilla-La Mancha, where Ciudadanos preferred to agree with the PSOE in 23 municipalities.

In Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, and his vice president of Cs Juan Marín hastened to strengthen their government pact and call for “tranquility.” His intention is to move on and try to reach the end of the legislature, in 2022, despite the fact that Vox tightens and can definitively withdraw its support for the coalition. “Andalusia is an oasis of stability,” insisted Moreno, who received the call from Arrimadas after the Murcian operation to guarantee that his party continued to support him and that there was no conversation to promote a motion of no confidence in the community. A stability that also reigns in the consistories of Granada, Almería or Linares where both formations govern together.

Unsuccessful motion



The same climate is breathed in Castilla y León, where Alfonso Fernández Mañueco and Francisco Igea have guaranteed the continuity of the autonomous government and they consider it to be “serious, responsible, consistent and consistent” in accordance with the pact they signed at the time. Both leaders have already weathered a motion of censure, which tried to take their alliance forward, unsuccessfully, but which, on the other hand, did manage to wear down the group of Citizens in the Courts, who saw how their deputy spokesperson resigned and joined as no attached.

In addition to the regional executive, conservatives and liberals also agreed to govern in the deputations of Ávila, Burgos, Segovia and Soria, or in Zamora, where the only orange deputy is the president, along with the PP. The leaders of both parties in all these councils have highlighted the “stability” of the coalitions, which they have ruled out breaking.

In Madrid, the mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida and the deputy mayor Begoña Villacís closed ranks after the electoral advance in the Community, accepting, at least for now, unity in the municipal coalition government. Both politicians have underpinned the “trust” on which the two parties agreed in 2019 to unite so that the popular ones could recover the consistory of the capital.

In Aragon, the leaders of Ciudadanos and PP, Daniel Pérez Calvo and Luis María Beamonte, have also made an effort to unlink the political earthquake from the stability of the agreements in the region, which includes the municipalities of Zaragoza, Teruel, Calatayud, Tarazona or Barbastro. As in Extremadura, where the president of the regional PP, José Antonio Monago, and the regional coordinator of the Arrimadas training, David Salazar, They wanted to ratify the “good health” of the pacts in this community.

In Cantabria and the Balearic Islands, where the agreements between the two formations are rather scarce, or in La Rioja, where they have little chance of allying with the PSOE, the waters go down calm. The same as in the Valencian Community, where before leaving Ciudadanos, the then spokesman Toni Cantó assured that the pacts with the PP in the Diputación and the Alicante City Council were not in danger.

Nor in the Basque Country and Navarra, where both formations concurred under the same electoral umbrella – in the provincial community together with UPN – and where they have conspired to protect the stability of the parliamentary group. “We have a great relationship and we are working together,” said UPN leader Javier Esparza.