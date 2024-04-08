The terrifying threat of the terrorist group ISIS to the Champions League matches

This Tuesday, April 9, the direct qualifiers will begin in the Champions League. The quarterfinals will begin with the confrontations between the Arsenal and Bayern Munich and will continue with the attractiveness Real Madrid vs Manchester City.

However, being a match of global interest, like every year in the knockout stages of this competition, it becomes a scenario in which, unfortunately, messages can be sent due to its high diffusion capacity.

Alarm

The run-up to this important football day was tainted by the terrifying publication of Al Azaim, the foundation in charge of disseminating the messages of the terrorist group ISIS.

In this, an image in which a collage of photos of the stadiums in which the matchday will be played is crossed by the image of a terrorist and the phrase “kill them all.”

🎙️ Ancelotti, at a press conference. “It doesn't bother me to be compared to Guardiola” “Last year we played without courage and without personality. It is fundamental in these games” “Those warned? It's not a concern for tomorrow's game” pic.twitter.com/pjdsnNwxEP — BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) April 8, 2024

The clear threat to the development of the matches that will be played and to the lives of those attending them terrified everyone and set off the alarms of fans who see football as a sport of peace.

However, many took the threats with humor in an attempt to calm tensions around this worrying fact.

So far, none of the teams or the UEFA have made statements regarding the threats from the terrorist group. This Tuesday and Wednesday, it seems, the quarterfinals will take place normally.