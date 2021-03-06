Quantum Error is a peculiar first-person title that will soon arrive on Xbox Series X and that will take us to a claustrophobic location where strange disappearances are happening. This game, the work of Teamkill Media, is a First Person Shooter that will squeeze the capabilities of the new generation consoles to offer a most distressing environment in which a strange creature is killing the employees of a secret complex. If you wanted to see more, the terrifying Quantum Error is shown in a new trailer and confirms its presence at the Future Game Show Spring Showcase which will take place on March 25th.

In this teaser trailer that confirms that the game will have an extended trailer at the end of March we can see more about the harrowing gameplay and the overwhelming technical section that the Teamkill Media game will feature. At the moment we have no information regarding when Quantum Error will be released on Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC, although perhaps when the new gameplay trailer is shown it will be accompanied by a launch window.

A new trailer for Quantum Error will be shown on March 25

When the Monad Quantum Research Center – 30 miles off the coast of California – is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the compound in flames and placing it in a total containment shutdown, a distress call is sent to the California Fire Department. Garboa in San Francisco, California.

A group of firefighters, among whom you are present, set out on a mission: save as many lives as possible from the burning complex and get out of it. However, what starts out as a rescue mission quickly rushes into darkness, when you arrive and discover that things are not as they seem.