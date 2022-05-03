The story dates back to May 3, 2007, when a 4-year-old girl was kidnapped from her bedroom while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.

The case continued without reaching suspects, and the Portuguese, British and German police intervened in the story, but they did not reveal the fate of Madeleine, who is today 19 years old, if she was alive.

The Portuguese police continued to suspect that the girl’s parents were the reason for her disappearance from an apartment in a tourist area in Portugal in 2007, and they were considered suspects the following year, before the suspicion was lifted from them.

And in 2020, the file of the disappeared girl came to the fore again, after German police investigators revealed a suspect who had previously been involved in incidents of sexual abuse of children, and this announcement represented a glimmer of hope to solve the mystery of the crime, but Portugal’s tests denied the link.

The suspect is a 43-year-old German, Christian Buchner, convicted in several cases related to sexual abuse against children, and he is currently imprisoned in his country “in connection with another case.”

Last month, authorities announced Christian Buchner as the official suspect in the case of Madeleine’s disappearance, the first real thread in the 15-year-old mystery.

In an “impressive” Facebook post, the girl’s parents wrote on the 15th anniversary of her disappearance: “It’s true though that uncertainty creates weakness, knowledge and certainty give strength, which is why our need for answers, for truth, is essential.”

Madeleine captivated the whole of Britain, and became the most important story in the British media, and the image of the innocent child became famous and spread around the world.

Perhaps her disappearance from her bed at night, during a vacation in Portugal, and her angelic face, were among the most important reasons for the world’s attachment to her, as the story is terrifying and everyone wishes her a happy ending, which seems far-fetched.