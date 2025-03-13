The state of Florida, in USA, He was hit by An intense tornado This Monday that razed streets, caused landslides and sowed chaos among the population. A citizen was about to be swallowed For the phenomenon, however, staying in his car saved his life.

The woman was able to immortalize the moment and record how this tornado arrived towards her. Before it was too late, he was able to take refuge in his vehicle while he was beaten by the wind and tree branches. He filmed lampposts on the ground and intense rains and winds while expressing scared: “Oh my God“

Other inhabitants also recorded how this terrifying Tornado arrived at their homes at the time when Vallas, chairs and other objects fly over their gardens. When the calm reached the heavens of Florida, damages were reported in many homes and in a local news station, which was fully razed.

For its part, the Deputy Chief of the Fire Department of Seminole County said that this storm had damaged the electrical wiring and that had left debris and a large number of TEJAS STARTED In several streets.

While the damage is evaluated, the authorities alert citizens about the danger that suppose this type of atmospheric phenomena and do not rule out the appearance of another temporal in the coming weeks. Although they have not lamented, the winds of almost 200 kilometers per hour have caused several material damage, especially in Seminole County.